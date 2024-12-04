Space Force Association Welcomes Microsoft as Corporate Partner and Sponsor for the 2024 Spacepower Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce Microsoft as a sponsor and corporate partner for the second annual SFA Spacepower Conference, set to take place from December 10-12, 2024, in Orlando, FL.
This prestigious event will gather visionaries and innovators from the space industry to explore the future of spacepower and strategic operations.
The Spacepower Conference 2024 is a premier event, bringing together leaders from the U.S. Space Force, Department of Defense, national security experts, and private sector trailblazers. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain insights into:
• Pioneering new frontiers of spacepower
• Addressing emerging challenges in the space domain
• Exploring advancements in space technologies
This year's conference is dedicated to enhancing U.S. National Spacepower and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders. The event offers a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and forming strategic partnerships, with an aim to drive innovation in the rapidly evolving space industry.
"We are proud to welcome Microsoft as a sponsor and partner for this year's Spacepower Conference," said Bill Woolf, CEO and Founder of the Space Force Association. "Their support underscores their commitment to advancing U.S. spacepower capabilities and aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are dedicated to ensuring that the United States continues to lead in spacepower research and defense. The Spacepower Conference is not just an event—it's a platform for shaping the future of space security."
Microsoft's Commitment to U.S. Spacepower
Leigh Madden, Microsoft Vice President of National Security, expressed the company's enthusiasm for supporting the Spacepower Conference: "Microsoft is honored to be a part of the Space Force Association's flagship event, which plays a crucial role in supporting the United States Space Force and our Guardians. The opportunity to engage with decision-makers and hear directly from our Guardians is invaluable as we work together to shape the future of defense in space."
This collaboration between SFA and Microsoft marks a significant step forward in strengthening the technological foundation essential for national security in the space domain. The Spacepower Conference 2024 promises to be a transformative gathering, where industry leaders and innovators come together to chart the course for the future of spacepower.
About Microsoft
Microsoft helps empower Federal agencies with its deep commitments to national security, trust, innovation, and compliance. With world-class security, a wide array of cloud services and an industry-leading AI platform designed for mission success, the Microsoft Azure Cloud is designed for flexibility and scale to strengthen partnerships and alliances, create smart work environments and installations, and optimize operations to better meet mission needs and help foster a safer, more secure world.
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
