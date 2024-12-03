Dr. Keiko Izushi Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Affiliates as a Guest on 'Success Today' with Jack Canfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Keiko Izushi, renowned Effective Results Coach, two-time TEDx speaker, and international best-selling author, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the United States. She joined guest host Jack Canfield on Success Today to discuss her remarkable journey, resilience, and the importance of healing and empowerment in today’s world.

Jack Canfield, celebrated author and host of Success Today, praised Dr. Izushi for her inspiring insights saying, “Dr. Keiko Izushi embodies what it means to overcome adversity and create change. Her story of dedication and resilience is truly inspiring. The conversations we have on Success Today serve to ignite hope and possibility in our viewers, and Keiko’s journey is a perfect example of how passion and purpose can transform lives.”

Dr. Izushi’s career with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) spanned over twenty-five years, during which she played a key role in advocating for global peace and eradicating hunger. Her work took her to over seventy countries, where she witnessed firsthand the strength of individuals overcoming extraordinary challenges. Now, as a coach and speaker, Dr. Izushi is using her platform to inspire others to realize their potential and thrive, regardless of the obstacles they face.

After meeting motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, Dr. Izushi pivoted from her career at the WFP to pursue a mission of personal and global healing. She established the Harum Sari Retreat in Ubud, Indonesia, where she offers a sanctuary for individuals seeking peace and transformation. Dr. Izushi has also authored two international best-selling books and delivered two TEDx talks, sharing powerful lessons on resilience, compassion, and the human spirit.

About Dr. Keiko Izushi:

Dr. Keiko Izushi is an international best-selling author, TEDx speaker, and Effective Results Coach with a distinguished career advocating for global peace and eradicating hunger. Over her twenty-five years with the United Nations World Food Programme, Dr. Izushi worked in diverse locations such as Rome, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Japan, and Kyrgyzstan, and traveled to more than seventy countries. Fluent in five languages, she is a leading voice in global leadership and empowerment.

In 2020, Dr. Izushi transitioned from her UN career to focus on personal healing, creating the Harum Sari Retreat in Bali, Indonesia, where she helps individuals align with their purpose and cultivate inner peace. She is also the author of Against All Odds and What Grandma Taught Me: World Tribute to Grandmothers and Their Legacies. Dr. Izushi holds a master’s in agricultural economics and an MBA and was awarded an honorary doctorate from University Azteca in Mexico.

Her life is a testament to the power of resilience and the unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. To learn more about her work, visit www.izushikeiko.com and www.harumsariretreat.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

