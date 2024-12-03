Empowering Women: The Inspirational Journey of Building a Trustworthy Surrogacy Agency

Nicole and Julie, Co-Owners of Abundant Beginnings Co.

Abundant Beginnings Co. empowers surrogates and families with compassionate guidance, ethical practices, and 25+ years of personal and professional expertise.

Our mission was clear: to create a compassionate, respectful environment for intended parents, surrogates, employees, and professional partners alike.” — Julie Allgood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abundant Beginnings Co . (ABC) was founded on the shared mission of two passionate women, Julie Allgood and Nicole Lawson, to create a safe, reliable, and supportive space for surrogates and families navigating the surrogacy journey. With over 25 years of combined professional and personal experience, Julie and Nicole have dedicated their careers to empowering families and advocating for compassionate, ethical surrogacy practices.A Journey Rooted in Passion and ExpertiseJulie Allgood began her career as an early childhood specialist in Chicago, where her love for guiding families took root. After earning her MA in psychology and undergoing additional training as a mediator, Julie became an expert in communication and interpersonal insight. Her commitment to educating others about infertility and surrogacy, paired with her gentle, supportive approach, makes her a trusted guide for individuals navigating the complexities of parenthood through surrogacy.Julie Allgood, Co-Owner of Abundant Beginnings Co., reflected, "Encouragement of family and friends. Drawing on my five years of experience and a solid reputation in the third-party reproduction field, we quickly saw the impact of our efforts. Our mission was clear: to create a compassionate, respectful environment for intended parents, surrogates, employees, and professional partners alike.We're intentional about who joins our team, ensuring every experience is safe and positive. Abundant Beginnings also empowers surrogates by teaching communication skills, navigating legal agreements, understanding their rights, and prioritizing nutrition—all while helping them achieve their personal goals. For me, the most rewarding part is helping people create families, sharing the joy I've been fortunate to experience with my own.”Nicole Lawson's surrogacy journey began as a personal one. After years of struggling with infertility, she and her husband welcomed two daughters through surrogacy. This deeply personal experience inspired Nicole to help others achieve their dreams of parenthood. As Co-Founder of the Baby Quest Foundation, Nicole has already made a meaningful impact by offering support and guidance to families seeking fertility treatments. At Abundant Beginnings Co., she draws on her own experiences to provide compassion, understanding, and unwavering support to clients worldwide.Nicole Lawson, Co-Owner of Abundant Beginnings Co., shared, "Being told we needed a surrogate to grow our family was overwhelming and confusing. I felt isolated and longed for someone who had walked this path before—someone I could ask questions, share my fears with, cry to, and ultimately help me focus on the goal of holding our baby in our arms. That experience inspired the creation of Abundant Beginnings Co. We've built a safe, supportive space for clients on this journey, letting them know they are never alone. Our mission is to provide compassionate guidance and the highest level of care every step of the way."A Mission to Empower and Support FamiliesAbundant Beginnings Co. is more than just a surrogacy agency . It is a community where surrogates and intended parents are treated with care, respect, and individualized attention. Privately and independently owned, ABC offers tailored guidance at every stage of the surrogacy process . Julie and Nicole's hands-on approach ensures that each journey is met with unparalleled support and expertise.Making Parenthood Accessible: The Baby Quest Foundation ConnectionInfertility affects one in eight women, yet financial barriers often prevent individuals and couples from pursuing treatments like IVF or surrogacy. As Co-Founder of the Baby Quest Foundation, Nicole Lawson has helped hundreds of families overcome these obstacles. The foundation provides fertility grants for procedures including IVF, gestational surrogacy, egg and sperm donation, and embryo donation. Julie Allgood, who serves on Baby Quest's Board of Directors, lends her expertise to this life-changing organization, reflecting ABC's broader mission of empowering hopeful parents.About Abundant Beginnings Co.Abundant Beginnings Co. was founded with the belief that everyone deserves the chance to build the family they've always dreamed of. Since 2013, ABC has welcomed almost 200 babies into the world, a testament to its dedication and the visionary leadership of Julie Allgood and Nicole Lawson. With a committed staff, ABC is redefining what it means to create meaningful, lasting connections between surrogates and intended parents.To learn more about Abundant Beginnings Co. or to explore the surrogacy process.

