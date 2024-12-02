S. 5093, Advisory Committee on the Records of Congress Sunset Act of 2024

S. 5093 would eliminate the Advisory Committee on the Records of Congress and instead require the National Archive and Records Administration (NARA) to report annually on the management and preservation of Congressional records to the: Clerk of the House of Representatives;

Secretary of the Senate;

Archivist of the United States;

Committees on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and on Rules and Administration in the Senate; and

Committees on Oversight and Accountability and on House Administration in the House of Representatives.

