H.R. 7198, Prove It Act of 2024
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
1
5
10
Revenues
*
*
-7
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
1
5
17
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
6
40
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
* = between -$500,000 and zero.
The bill would
- Allow small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and small local governments to request that the Small Business Administration (SBA) review a certification that a proposed rule would not have a significant economic effect on a substantial number of such small entities
- Require the SBA to declare a rule no longer in effect if the issuing agency fails to review that rule periodically
- Impose mandates on private-sector entities
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Requiring some federal agencies to devote staff to meet new analysis and reporting requirements
- Increasing costs for agencies that are funded through annual appropriations to carry out the bill’s provisions
- Increasing direct spending and decreasing revenues for several fee-funded, independent agencies and the Federal Reserve System to carry out provisions of the bill
