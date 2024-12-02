Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,399 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7198, Prove It Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2025

2025-2029

2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

1

5

10

Revenues

*

*

-7

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

1

5

17

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

6

40

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

* = between -$500,000 and zero.

The bill would
  • Allow small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and small local governments to request that the Small Business Administration (SBA) review a certification that a proposed rule would not have a significant economic effect on a substantial number of such small entities
  • Require the SBA to declare a rule no longer in effect if the issuing agency fails to review that rule periodically
  • Impose mandates on private-sector entities
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Requiring some federal agencies to devote staff to meet new analysis and reporting requirements
  • Increasing costs for agencies that are funded through annual appropriations to carry out the bill’s provisions
  • Increasing direct spending and decreasing revenues for several fee-funded, independent agencies and the Federal Reserve System to carry out provisions of the bill

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 7198, Prove It Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more