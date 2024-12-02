H.R. 7198, Prove It Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 1 5 10

Revenues * * -7

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 1 5 17

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 6 40 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Under Threshold

* = between -$500,000 and zero.

The bill would Allow small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and small local governments to request that the Small Business Administration (SBA) review a certification that a proposed rule would not have a significant economic effect on a substantial number of such small entities

Require the SBA to declare a rule no longer in effect if the issuing agency fails to review that rule periodically

Impose mandates on private-sector entities