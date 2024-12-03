Dr. Teri Rouse Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Affiliates as Guest on "Success Today" with Jack Canfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Teri Rouse, an Early and Behavior Interventionist, Parent and Educational Coach & Consultant, Speaker, and international best-selling author, recently appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the nation. Dr. Rouse was a featured guest on Success Today with renowned guest host Jack Canfield, where she shared her groundbreaking approaches to empowering parents and transforming family dynamics through her REAL Peaceful Parenting Framework.

Jack Canfield, acclaimed author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, praised Dr. Rouse’s commitment to helping families thrive. “The stories and insights shared by Dr. Teri Rouse are deeply inspiring,” said Canfield. “Her innovative frameworks are making a tangible difference in the lives of parents and children around the world.”

With over 30 years of experience working with children from Pre-K through higher education, Dr. Rouse is a leading expert in early intervention, positive behavior strategies, and literacy. Her REAL Peaceful Parenting Framework and Braver Than You Believe Blueprint are empowering families to overcome chaos, foster confidence, and restore peace at home.

Dr. Rouse’s work has inspired parents globally, and her multiple best-selling books offer practical guidance drawn from her personal journey as a struggling parent. She is also the creator of the Snuggle Bunny Book Club, which fosters connection and literacy for young children.

Dr. Rouse’s influence extends to educators and school districts, where she consults on customized workshops and positive behavior interventions. As an international speaker, she has presented her expertise to audiences worldwide on topics including Early Intervention, behavior management, and literacy.

About Dr. Teri Rouse:

Dr. Teri Rouse is an Early and Behavior Interventionist, Autism and Reading Specialist, Educational Coach, and Consultant with 30 years of experience helping children, parents, and educators. Her innovative frameworks, including the REAL Peaceful Parenting Framework and Braver Than You Believe Blueprint, offer strategies for overcoming challenges and restoring harmony in family life.

As an international speaker and multiple best-selling author, Dr. Rouse has dedicated her career to empowering parents and educators through practical tools, customized interventions, and inspiring workshops. Her passion stems from personal experiences and a mission to help families create a peaceful and thriving home environment.

Dr. Rouse’s achievements also include founding the Snuggle Bunny Book Club, which promotes literacy and connection, and working as a consultant for educational organizations worldwide. Her workshops and coaching programs have reached diverse cultural and socioeconomic audiences, equipping families with tools to overcome chaos and build a brighter future.

To learn more about Dr. Teri Rouse’s work and resources, visit www.drterirouse.com.



