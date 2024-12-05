Space Force Association Announces JobsOhio as Corporate Partner and Sponsor for the 2024 Spacepower Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce JobsOhio as a corporate partner and sponsor for the second annual SFA Spacepower Conference, taking place from December 10-12, 2024, in Orlando, FL. This highly anticipated event serves as a unique forum for industry leaders, government officials, and innovators to collaborate on the future of spacepower and national security.
The 2024 Spacepower Conference is a premier gathering designed to foster dialogue and innovation across the space industry. It will bring together top representatives from the U.S. Space Force, Department of Defense, national security agencies, and private sector pioneers. Attendees will gain valuable insights into:
• Exploring new dimensions of spacepower and defense strategies
• Addressing emerging challenges in the space domain
• Uncovering the latest advancements in space technology
With a mission to advance U.S. National Spacepower, the conference offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, strategic partnerships, and knowledge exchange, providing a platform to drive innovation in the rapidly evolving space sector.
Key highlights of the Spacepower Conference 2024 include:
• In-depth panel discussions and exclusive keynotes from thought leaders in space technology and defense
• State-of-the-art training showcases featuring cutting-edge capabilities
• An interactive exhibit hall showcasing premier displays and technology demonstrations
• Networking sessions with key industry players, venture capitalists, and forward-thinking brands
"We are delighted to welcome JobsOhio as a sponsor and corporate partner for this year's Spacepower Conference," said Bill Woolf, CEO and Founder of the Space Force Association. "Their commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation in the aerospace sector aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance U.S. spacepower capabilities. Together, we are committed to securing America's leadership in the space domain."
JobsOhio's Commitment to the Aerospace Sector
As the birthplace of aviation and one of the nation’s most supportive states when it comes to national defense, JobsOhio is invested in creating an environment in Ohio that fosters success for aerospace missions. Ohio’s deep connections and partnerships with space exploration and national defense stakeholders paves the way for long-term success.
In addition, the state’s commitment to a vast innovation network and one of the country’s strongest industry supply chains solidifies its status as a leader in the aerospace, aviation and defense sectors.
• Ohio is home to more than 580 aerospace and aviation firms
• Top supplier to Boeing and Airbus
• 33,000 employees in the private aerospace industry
• Third-largest manufacturing workforce in the U.S.
• Home to critical aerospace installations, including:
• NASA Glenn Research Center
• Neil Armstrong Test Facility
• Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
• Ohio State University’s George Washington Carver Science Park Terrestrial Analog Ground Station
JobsOhio's support of the Spacepower Conference underscores its dedication to advancing the aerospace industry and strengthening national security.
“JobsOhio’s partnership with the U.S. Space Force validates Ohio’s dedication to aerospace innovation and space exploration,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Our vision is clear: We are showing the world that Ohio is where aerospace and defense companies can bring their boldest ideas and where the next generation of space pioneers can dream even bigger.”
By partnering with the Space Force Association, JobsOhio reinforces its role in supporting technological advancements and economic development that contribute to U.S. spacepower and defense.
About JobsOhio
JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.
For information on SFA membership and SFA Spacepower Conference sponsorship, contact membership@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Karen Lawrie
The 2024 Spacepower Conference is a premier gathering designed to foster dialogue and innovation across the space industry. It will bring together top representatives from the U.S. Space Force, Department of Defense, national security agencies, and private sector pioneers. Attendees will gain valuable insights into:
• Exploring new dimensions of spacepower and defense strategies
• Addressing emerging challenges in the space domain
• Uncovering the latest advancements in space technology
With a mission to advance U.S. National Spacepower, the conference offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, strategic partnerships, and knowledge exchange, providing a platform to drive innovation in the rapidly evolving space sector.
Key highlights of the Spacepower Conference 2024 include:
• In-depth panel discussions and exclusive keynotes from thought leaders in space technology and defense
• State-of-the-art training showcases featuring cutting-edge capabilities
• An interactive exhibit hall showcasing premier displays and technology demonstrations
• Networking sessions with key industry players, venture capitalists, and forward-thinking brands
"We are delighted to welcome JobsOhio as a sponsor and corporate partner for this year's Spacepower Conference," said Bill Woolf, CEO and Founder of the Space Force Association. "Their commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation in the aerospace sector aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance U.S. spacepower capabilities. Together, we are committed to securing America's leadership in the space domain."
JobsOhio's Commitment to the Aerospace Sector
As the birthplace of aviation and one of the nation’s most supportive states when it comes to national defense, JobsOhio is invested in creating an environment in Ohio that fosters success for aerospace missions. Ohio’s deep connections and partnerships with space exploration and national defense stakeholders paves the way for long-term success.
In addition, the state’s commitment to a vast innovation network and one of the country’s strongest industry supply chains solidifies its status as a leader in the aerospace, aviation and defense sectors.
• Ohio is home to more than 580 aerospace and aviation firms
• Top supplier to Boeing and Airbus
• 33,000 employees in the private aerospace industry
• Third-largest manufacturing workforce in the U.S.
• Home to critical aerospace installations, including:
• NASA Glenn Research Center
• Neil Armstrong Test Facility
• Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
• Ohio State University’s George Washington Carver Science Park Terrestrial Analog Ground Station
JobsOhio's support of the Spacepower Conference underscores its dedication to advancing the aerospace industry and strengthening national security.
“JobsOhio’s partnership with the U.S. Space Force validates Ohio’s dedication to aerospace innovation and space exploration,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Our vision is clear: We are showing the world that Ohio is where aerospace and defense companies can bring their boldest ideas and where the next generation of space pioneers can dream even bigger.”
By partnering with the Space Force Association, JobsOhio reinforces its role in supporting technological advancements and economic development that contribute to U.S. spacepower and defense.
About JobsOhio
JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.
For information on SFA membership and SFA Spacepower Conference sponsorship, contact membership@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Karen Lawrie
Space Force Association
karen.lawrie@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.