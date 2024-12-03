FEMA Awards Over $3.9 Million to Hardwick for July 2023 Storm Repair

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $3.9 million in Public Assistance funding to the State of Vermont to reimburse the town of Hardwick to repair infrastructure and other damages caused by the July 2023 storms and flooding. That represents 90 percent of $4.4 million for the total cost of town projects. The state and local government are responsible for the remaining 10 percent.

Included in that funding is a grant of $2,661,300 to cover the cost of permanent repairs to the Main Street retaining wall. Another $961,952 will go toward road and bridge projects. The rest of the funding is allotted for water treatment facility repairs, debris removal and emergency protective measures.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the town of Hardwick with these costs,” said FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer Will Roy. “Reimbursing state and local governments – as well as eligible non-profits – for the costs incurred due to this disaster is an important part of the state’s recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. So far, FEMA has provided more than $119 million in grants to Vermont to reimburse eligible applicants for expenses related to the July 2023 storms and flooding.