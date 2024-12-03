Debra Lee Fader Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Affiliates as Guest on "Success Today" with Jack Canfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Lee Fader, best-selling author and affectionately known as "The Queen of Kindness," was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the United States. As a guest on the esteemed television program Success Today, hosted by the legendary Jack Canfield, Debra shared her inspiring journey of spreading kindness and generosity.

Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and a globally recognized motivational speaker, praised Debra’s appearance on the show. "These conversations on Success Today are profoundly inspiring," said Canfield. "Debra’s unwavering commitment to kindness and her passion for giving back are exactly the kinds of stories that remind us of the positive impact we can make in our communities."

Debra Lee Fader's life story is a testament to the transformative power of kindness. As the founder and president of Diversity-USA, formerly known as the Cultural Diversity Council-UMNRV, Debra has made it her mission to educate others on the values of kindness through generosity. Her work has brought joy and meaning to countless individuals while fostering stronger, more inclusive communities.

With a background in the arts, Debra's career has spanned music, theater, and entertainment. As a former mayor of Montevideo, Minnesota, she has also left an indelible mark on public service, advocating for rural economic development and serving as Vice President of the Minnesota Mayors Association. Her commitment to service, creativity, and community makes her an inspirational figure whose message resonates deeply in today’s world.

Debra Lee has just released her inspiring personal memoir, “Walk by Faith with God as Your Compass”. The book, published by Xulon Press is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other fine bookstores. The book is a chosen Editor’s Pick and will be featured in Publishers Weekly in January, 2025.

Debra Lee Fader is a best-selling author, performing artist, and advocate for kindness. She is the founder and president of Diversity-USA and has dedicated her life to teaching the values of kindness and generosity. As Mayor of Montevideo, Minnesota, from 2010 to 2018, she championed rural economic development and served on the Upper Minnesota Valley Regional Development Commission Board.

In her entertainment career, Debra has performed internationally as a singer, dancer, and actress. She starred in Las Vegas productions, performed on Caribbean variety shows, and headlined for Carnival Cruise Lines. A graduate of the United States International University School of Performing Visual Arts in San Diego, Debra is also the Owner and Operations Director for Lionessa Records and Entertainment.

