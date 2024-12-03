Home buyer demand continues to strengthen in November

Home sales registered in the MLS® in the Metro Vancouver market rose 28 percent year-over-year in November, building on the momentum seen in October.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home sales registered in the MLS® in the Metro Vancouver(1) market rose 28 percent year-over-year in November, building on the momentum of the 30 percent year-over-year increase seen in October.

The Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR)(2) reports that residential sales in the region totalled 2,181 in November 2024, a 28.1 per cent increase from the 1,702 sales recorded in November 2023. This was 12.8 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average (2,500).

“When we saw demand pick up in October, there was still a question over whether it was a blip in the data or the start of an emerging trend,” Andrew Lis, GVR’s director of economics and data analytics said. “While the November market isn’t quite a Cyber Monday door-crasher, buyers are continuing to take advantage of the relatively balanced market conditions while they last.”

There were 3,725 detached, attached and apartment properties newly listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in Metro Vancouver in November 2024. This represents a 10.6 per cent increase compared to the 3,369 properties listed in November 2023. This was 5.4 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average (3,535).

The total number of properties currently listed for sale on the MLS® system in Metro Vancouver is 13,245, a 21.2 per cent increase compared to November 2023 (10,931). This is 26.1 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average (10,502).

Across all detached, attached and apartment property types, the sales-to-active listings ratio for November 2024 is 17.1 per cent. By property type, the ratio is 12.7 per cent for detached homes, 23.1 per cent for attached, and 18.7 per cent for apartments.

Analysis of the historical data suggests downward pressure on home prices occurs when the ratio dips below 12 per cent for a sustained period, while home prices often experience upward pressure when it surpasses 20 per cent over several months.

“Although demand has increased as we head into year-end, the number of newly listed properties coming to market in November remained sufficient to keep prices steady across all segments,” Lis said. “But as we move into the New Year, if the strength in demand continues at the current pace, and the pace of newly listed properties coming to market doesn’t keep up, it may not be long until we see the return of upward pressure on prices.”

The MLS® Home Price Index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver is currently $1,172,100. This represents a 0.9 per cent decrease over November 2023 and nearly unchanged compared to October 2024.

Sales of detached homes in November 2024 reached 626, a 19.7 per cent increase from the 523 detached sales recorded in November 2023. The benchmark price for a detached home is $1,997,400. This represents a one per cent increase from November 2023 and a 0.3 per cent decrease compared to October 2024.

Sales of apartment homes reached 1,089 in November 2024, a 28.1 per cent increase compared to the 850 sales in November 2023. The benchmark price of an apartment home is $752,800. This represents a 1.2 per cent decrease from November 2023 and a 0.6 per cent decrease compared to October 2024.

Attached home sales in November 2024 totalled 451, a 42.7 per cent increase compared to the 316 sales in November 2023. The benchmark price of a townhouse is $1,117,600. This represents a 1.8 per cent increase from November 2023 and a 0.8 per cent increase compared to October 2024.

Editor’s Note:

1. Areas covered by Greater Vancouver REALTORS® include: Bowen Island, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

2. On February 12, 2024, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver changed its organizational name to Greater Vancouver REALTORS®.

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® is an association representing more than 15,000 REALTORS® and their companies. The association provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR® or visit www.gvrealtors.ca.

