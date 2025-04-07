North Vancouver REALTOR® honoured for community support

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) honoured REALTOR® Jacquie McCarnan this week with a REALTORS Care® Award for her ongoing community support.

Recognizing a need and responding to it is one of reasons we celebrate Realtors with the REALTORS Care® Award. Jacquie knew help was needed and brought her community together by acting on it.” — Sam Wyatt, GVR Chair

The REALTORS Care® Award honours Metro Vancouver Realtors who demonstrate a sustained commitment to charitable, fundraising, or volunteer activities that strengthen communities and support people in need.

McCarnan, a Realtor with RE/MAX Masters Realty, is a charitable leader in her community. She started the North Vancouver Cares Foundation (NVCF) during Covid to connect vulnerable seniors with volunteers who would assist them by getting groceries and prescriptions. Through NVCF, McCarnan designed and sold home décor items to raise funds for local charities like Backpack Buddies, North Shore Rescue, and North Shore Black Bear Society.

McCarnan and NVCF raised $140,000 for the Lynn Valley stabbing victims in 2021, where six people were injured and one was killed.

Recently, McCarnan launched a second foundation, Canadian Women in Real Estate (CWIRE). One of its goals is to encourage REALTORS® that giving is as important as their financial plans.

Click here to watch a video highlighting Jacquie’s accomplishments.

* Areas covered by Greater Vancouver REALTORS® include: Bowen Island, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

