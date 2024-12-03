Ideas Collide Selects SOUNDS Academy for 2025 IC Incubator Program

From left to right, Joel Eberhart, Ideas Collide's VP of Community Development, Matt Clyde, Ideas Collide President, and Kirk Johnson, Founder and CEO of SOUNDS Academy

The AZ-based Non-Profit Marks the 46th Give-Back Organization that Ideas Collide has Supported Through its 20-year IC Gives Program

Being rooted in creativity and giving, we believe in the transformative power of the arts. SOUNDS Academy’s work aligns with our values and we're excited to amplify changing young lives through music.” — Matthew Clyde, President of Ideas Collide

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this Giving Tuesday, Ideas Collide, a leading full-service marketing agency, is proud to announce its selection of SOUNDS Academy for the 2025 IC Incubator program. The agency’s incubator program, tied to Ideas Collide’s philanthropic efforts, IC Gives, reflects the agency’s commitment to supporting organizations that make a meaningful impact on their communities.Founded and led by visionary Kirk Johnson, SOUNDS Academy empowers underserved youth through music education and mentorship, fostering creativity, discipline, and confidence. The partnership will provide SOUNDS Academy with $10,000 in in-kind marketing services and support to elevate their mission and expand their impact across Arizona and beyond.“As a company rooted in creativity and giving, we believe in the transformative power of the arts,” said Matthew Clyde, President of Ideas Collide. “SOUNDS Academy’s work strongly aligns with our values, and we are excited to amplify their efforts in changing young lives through music.”“We are thrilled to partner with an outstanding team that cares about impacting the community as much as we do,” said Kirk Johnson, Founder & CEO of SOUNDS Academy. “When I connected with Ideas Collide and met Matthew, I felt the energy of a passionate, supportive, and personable individual who takes action to make meaningful change,” Johnson shared. “Their expertise in marketing, storytelling, and design is exactly what we need as we celebrate our 10th anniversary! Together, we will let more individuals and schools know about SOUNDS Academy to grow our impact on the community.”IC Gives: A Legacy of Giving BackSince its inception, IC Gives has been a cornerstone of Ideas Collide’s commitment to community engagement. Through the years, the IC Gives program has consistently championed impactful causes and forged dozens of partnerships with organizations who share a vision for making our communities a better place. These long-standing partnerships include Scottsdale Community Partners, ONE Community, Phoenix Chamber Foundation, and Local First Arizona’s Fuerza Local and We Rise initiatives; programs that uplift small businesses and foster community resilience.This year also marked Ideas Collide’s 6th year supporting Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. From spearheading the Suitcases of Hope program—donating nearly 300 suitcases to youth in foster care—to designing uplifting murals on Devereux’s campus, IC Gives has made a measurable difference in the lives of adolescents and families in Arizona.“Our work with Devereux and other community partners is a reflection of our values,” said Joel Eberhart, VP of Community Development at Ideas Collide. “The IC Incubator program builds on this foundation, creating opportunities to empower even more organizations.”The IC Incubator ProgramLaunched in 2015, the IC Incubator program has provided over 10,000 hours in marketing, branding, and strategy services to startups, small businesses, and nonprofits. By helping organizations overcome marketing challenges, the program fosters growth and sustainability for its partners.With SOUNDS Academy as the newest IC Incubator partner, Ideas Collide aims to amplify their reach and impact, ensuring music education remains accessible to children who need it most.Looking AheadAs Ideas Collide celebrates this Giving Tuesday, the agency reflects on a year of meaningful partnerships and prepares to embark on this new chapter with SOUNDS Academy. The IC Gives program is more than an initiative—it’s a pledge to invest in the communities that inspire us every day.For more information on Ideas Collide and its various services and programs, visit ideascollide.com About Ideas CollideIdeas Collide is a full-service marketing and communications agency headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes grow and succeed. With expertise focused on data and insight, marketing technology and design, content and media – the agency creates custom marketing solutions that drive results. Focusing on innovation, creativity, and strategic growth, Ideas Collide partners with clients to deliver integrated and impactful campaigns. Backed by a team of experienced professionals passionate about client success, the agency is committed to providing the highest level of service and support.About SOUNDS AcademySOUNDS Academy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing life-changing music education to underserved youth in Arizona. Through innovative programs, the academy offers music lessons, mentorship, and performance opportunities to inspire creativity, discipline, and confidence. Students develop essential life skills while learning to play instruments and exploring the power of music. SOUNDS Academy’s mission is to break down barriers to music education, ensuring every child has access to the transformative benefits of the arts. By fostering a love of music, SOUNDS Academy empowers young people to dream big and achieve their full potential.

