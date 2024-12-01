Highlights of Slovenia's activity in the UN Security Council in November 2024

SLOVENIA, December 1 - In early November, the Famine Review Committee published its report, which warned that the northern Gaza Strip faces level 4 famine according to the Integrated Food Security Stages Classification. In the debate, Slovenia stressed that the famine and the catastrophic situation in northern Gaza are the result of human actions and are, as such, preventable. Slovenia reiterated its call for the implementation of all four Security Council resolutions and emphasised that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) remains the central pillar of the humanitarian response in Gaza with no alternative available.

In Slovenia's statement at the debate on the situation in the Middle East, State Secretary Štucin condemned the escalation of violence in Gaza, describing the past year as a period of pain and destruction unprecedented in recent history. He called on the Security Council to demand an immediate ceasefire and prompt humanitarian access.

In November, the UN Security Council voted on a draft resolution on the Gaza war, submitted by elected members (E10), with Slovenia being one of the most active ones. The draft resolution included a demand for an immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and a call for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages. Slovenia regrets the veto by the US preventing the resolution from being adopted. Following the vote, the E10 group made a joint press stakeout statement on the resolution, stressing that the war in Gaza must end immediately, unconditionally and permanently, and that all hostages must be released unconditionally. The elected members recalled the need for full, rapid and safe access to humanitarian aid in the entire Gaza Strip and stressed the importance of respecting obligations under international law.

Speaking on the occasion marking 1000 days since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Štucin recalled his recent visit to Kyiv and Bucha, and underlined the high toll the war had exacted on civilians. With every day of failure to act, the integrity of international law, including the UN Charter, is eroded. It is imperative to ensure a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Slovenia expressed its regret at Russia's veto on the draft resolution on the protection of civilians in Sudan, which had been tabled by Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom. Slovenia's position on the situation in Sudan has been consistent and clear: in the face of so much violence and suffering of the Sudanese people, especially women and children, the Security Council must not remain silent.

In response to the intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea at the end of October, the UN Security Council condemned the act as a serious threat to regional stability and international peace and security. Slovenia warned that this was yet another flagrant violation of several Security Council resolutions which are binding.

At the regular meeting on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia reiterated its support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's European perspective and encouraged continued cooperation on critical reforms. However, Slovenia expressed concern about the divisive rhetoric. By unanimously extending the mandate of EUFOR-Althea, Security Council members demonstrated their collective commitment to peace and stability in the country.

At the Security Council meeting on Haiti, Slovenia commended the additional deployments to the multinational security mission, which continues to face numerous challenges. A UN Security Council peacekeeping operation could be a potential avenue to ensure stability and security for the Haitian people, which remains a priority.

The Security Council also unanimously renewed the Yemeni sanctions regime and the mandate of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). It also approved the renewal of the mandate of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) - a special administrative region on the border between South Sudan and Sudan.