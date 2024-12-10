Boston Cognitive Launches Digital Platform for Cognitive Assessment and Care Management

Healthcare providers can now conduct validated cognitive assessments remotely through Boston Cognitive's digital platform, transforming traditional assessment methods.

Digital platform delivers validated cognitive assessments and evaluations for care plans, helping providers improve outcomes while boosting revenue.

BoCA is a real game-changer! It's super easy to learn and even easier to administer, whether you're doing a quick assessment or integrating it into long-term care.” — Anna DiNoto, PsyD, LMHC, CFMHE

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Cognitive announces the general availability of its breakthrough digital platform that transforms how healthcare providers assess and manage cognitive health.

The platform delivers comprehensive brain health solutions for an aging population through validated cognitive assessments and personalized care planning.

Addressing this demographic trend, Dr. Andrey Vyshedskiy, neuroscientist and co-founder of Boston Cognitive, notes: "With 10,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 daily until 2032, and 26% of seniors affected by cognitive issues, our solution addresses a critical healthcare need. We're helping providers improve patient outcomes while generating additional revenue through billable services that enhance clinical workflows."

COMPREHENSIVE DIGITAL SOLUTION

The platform features 3 integrated tools:

• Boston Cognitive Screen™ - A rapid 2-minute cognitive screening tool

• Boston Cognitive Assessment (BoCA™) - A validated 10-minute digital assessment evaluating 8 cognitive domains

• Boston Cognitive Care Plan™ - Personalized care planning tool

Healthcare providers are already seeing the platform's impact. "As a Clinical Neuropsychologist, the ability to administer a repeatable, psychometrically sound cognitive screener from a patient's home is invaluable. Not only does this save time during the first appointment, it allows me to begin tailoring my assessment approach and conceptualizing clinical presentations before patients even enter the office," notes Dr. Dov Gold, PsyD.

KEY FEATURES

• Self-administered assessments requiring no computer skills

• Device-agnostic software allows assessments to be completed remotely, or in-clinic, on any touchscreen computer, tablet, or smartphone

• Age- and gender-adjusted results to gauge whether cognitive abilities align with expectations for their age group

• Reimbursable through Medicare and most insurance providers

• Evaluates 8 cognitive domains for a comprehensive digital evaluation of cognitive health

• Validated in multiple clinical studies

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY

Healthcare providers can bill for Boston Cognitive assessments on the same day as office visits, generating additional revenue while improving patient care.

The platform also supports value-based care initiatives by ensuring only clinically appropriate patients are referred to specialists so resources are not spent evaluating the “worried well”. Incorporating brief, comprehensive, digital cognitive evaluations into a primary care workflow will save money through early detection and ongoing care management for patients with cognitive concerns.

AVAILABILITY

Healthcare professionals and organizations can request a consultation or order cognitive assessments for only $99 at www.bostoncognitive.com.

ABOUT BOSTON COGNITIVE

Boston Cognitive pioneers digital health solutions for cognitive wellness. Our goal is to make cognitive health assessments accessible to everyone, helping individuals live their lives with greater clarity, focus, and mental resilience. Our flagship assessment, BoCA™, has been used by researchers worldwide to assess a large number of patients. While now commercialized, BoCA™ remains available at no charge for research purposes. Learn more at www.bostoncognitive.com.

