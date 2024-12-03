TSG and Rimes Technologies Announce Results of 2024 Performance Measurement Professional Survey

Survey Highlights TSG's 2024 Performance Measurement Professional Survey

This survey underscores the critical and growing role performance measurement professionals play in the investment management industry.” — David Spaulding, DPS, CIPM

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spaulding Group, Inc. ( TSG ) is excited to unveil the findings of its 2024 Performance Measurement Professional Survey. This detailed study, conducted for the third time since 2000, offers an in-depth look at the evolving landscape of performance measurement professionals within investment firms and asset owners globally.Survey Highlights:- Diverse Participation: Over 100 respondents from across North America (64%), Europe (25%), Asia-Pacific (10%), and Central America (1%), representing firms with a wide range of AUM.- Growth in Representation: A notable rise in female team members, now constituting 45.8% of performance measurement staff compared to 31.5% in 2008.- Role Structures: 79% of organizations have multi-person teams dedicated to performance measurement, a shift from previous years.- Credentials and Experience: Nearly 44% of heads of performance measurement hold the Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement (CIPM), showcasing a strong emphasis on professional development.Key Findings:- Performance Organization Models: Approximately 52% of firms operate with teams of six or more, emphasizing specialization in performance, attribution, and risk analysis.- Technological Adaptation: The use of advanced tools such as SQL, Python, and Excel Macros remains critical, with 25.8% of teams incorporating AI tools like ChatGPT.- Benchmarking Practices: 89% of firms utilize custom and blended benchmarks for performance measurement.- Data Challenges: Data management remains a top challenge, with firms citing issues like data quality, integration, and governance.Insights from TSG Leadership: David Spaulding, CEO of TSG, remarked, “This survey underscores the critical and growing role performance measurement professionals play in the investment management industry. The insights gained here will help firms benchmark their practices and continue driving efficiency and innovation.”About the Survey: First conducted in 2000 and repeated in 2008, the Performance Measurement Professional Survey is a cornerstone of TSG’s commitment to advancing industry knowledge. The 2024 edition was supported by Rimes Technologies, a global leader in investment data and intelligence solutions.Justin Brickwood, Chief Product Officer at Rimes, concluded:“By sponsoring this important survey, we are reaffirming our commitment as a global company to supporting our people’s training and career development. The insights we gain are invaluable, enabling us to make informed decisions that balance global priorities that supports our clients and helps them meet their benchmark management and performance attribution needs. They also allow us to benchmark our performance against industry peers, ensuring we remain competitive in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. This helps us align with our diversity goals, fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to our shared success.”

