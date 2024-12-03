AME Institute Hosts 2025 Bay Area Pop-up Event for Educators, Featuring Industry Experts and Hands-On Workshops

2025 Bay Area Pop-up Pop-up Swag Bags 2024 Pop-up Keynote Speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arts Media and Entertainment Institute (AME Institute) is thrilled to announce its 2025 Bay Area Pop-up event, set to bring together 150-200 educators for a full day of learning, networking, and hands-on experiences. Scheduled for Friday, February 28, in San Francisco’s vibrant SOMA neighborhood, this annual event aims to connect California’s educators with leaders in the creative industries further bridging the gap between public education and the creative industries.The day will kick off at the American Conservatory Theater’s Strand Theater with the AME Expo, a resource fair where educators can engage one-on-one with AME partner organizations that support student learning. Following the Expo, attendees will gather for a Kick-Off presentation. Last year's keynote speakers included Pendarvis Harshaw, renowned columnist and host of *Rightnowish* on KQED, and Ernesto Aguilar, KQED’s Executive Director of Radio Programming and DEI Initiatives.In the afternoon, educators will immerse themselves in tailored workshops, sessions, and panels hosted by some of the Bay Area's top industry organizations. This year’s confirmed partners include KGO ABC 7, Lucasfilm, Adobe, BAVC Media, California Film Commission, Dolby and Women’s Audio Mission, KQED, Pixar, and Unity. Each workshop has been curated to match the programming interests of participants, offering educators a closer look at current industry practices, technology, and educational applications in arts, media, and entertainment.The day will conclude with a networking reception at Adobe's San Francisco offices, providing attendees the chance to connect, reflect, and share insights from the day’s events. This evening gathering is an opportunity for educators to build new partnerships and foster relationships with other professionals who are passionate about advancing creative careers education.The AME Institute is grateful to this year’s sponsors: A.C.T., Dolby, Adobe, Toon Boom, Wacom, and CVL Economics, and funding from the Snap Foundation and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Their support helps bring this impactful event to life and ensures that educators have access to industry-standard resources and expertise.For more information on the 2025 AME Bay Area Pop-up or to register, please visit www.ameinstitute.org or contact info@ameinstitute.org.About AME Institute:The AME Institute envisions a world where all students, and particularly those furthest from opportunity, have the access and preparation needed to succeed in the creative workforce of today and tomorrow. We realize this vision by equipping educators with the tools and training they need to empower the next generation of our creative workforce.

