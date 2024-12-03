Automotive Experience Alliance Names Productions Plus as Official Consumer Insights Partner

Productions Plus is Named as an Official Automotive Experience Alliance Partner for the 2024-2025 Auto Show Season

After vetting multiple potential partners, Productions Plus was the clear leader as a trusted and credible source in the automotive industry.” — Kevin Mazzucola, Chairman, AEA

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Experience Alliance (AEA), a coalition of 28 auto shows aiming to improve the automotive industry by establishing standard processes, best practices, and messaging, has named Productions Plus as an official partner in consumer insights. With this new partnership, Productions Plus will be conducting consumer driven surveys at AEA-member auto shows, providing manufacturers with results and data that lend insight into the consumer vehicle research process.Productions Plus has staffed auto shows around the country with product specialists for more than 40 years. Through its Research and Insights division, Productions Plus works with clients to shape media strategies, guide product development and demonstrate ROI. Their surveys and insights help clients tell a more complete story about the impact of auto shows.“After vetting multiple potential partners, Productions Plus was the clear leader as a trusted and credible source in the automotive industry,” said AEA Chairman Kevin Mazzucola. “We look forward to expanding the research initiative to all 28 Automotive Experience Alliance member shows.”During the 2023-2024 auto show season, Productions Plus organized and executed a research study with the purpose of telling the story of auto shows through a consistent set of unified data, encompassing shows across the country. Ten auto shows/market areas engaged in the research, which was conducted online and onsite. A significant 14,908 show attendees participated, with results and insights showcasing the impact that auto shows have on both consumers and industry trends. The study demonstrated that auto shows play a crucial role in shaping future purchasing decisions, with the statistic that 69 percent of in-market attendees report the auto show was helpful in their purchase decision. Additionally, 74 percent of all attendees came to learn about vehicle technologies and see the latest vehicle offerings.“Auto shows are a powerful platform for connecting consumers with the latest vehicle technologies and trends,” said Amy Emmatty, Chief Research Officer at Productions Plus. “Through this partnership with the Automotive Experience Alliance, we are excited to provide manufacturers and stakeholders with actionable insights that not only highlight the value of auto shows but also help shape more engaging and impactful experiences for attendees.”The AEA was formed in 2024 with a core mission to define and adopt a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers.AEA membership is open to all auto shows. To date, 28 auto shows have joined the alliance. The AEA is governed by a board of directors compiled by show producers from across the country, including: Arizona International Auto Show, Atlanta International Auto Show, Austin Auto Show, Buffalo Auto Show, Chicago Auto Show, Cleveland Auto Show, Denver Auto Show, Detroit Auto Show, Greater Charlotte Auto Show, Hampton Roads International Auto Show, Houston Auto Show, Kansas City Auto Show, Milwaukee International Auto Show, North Texas Auto Expo, OKC Auto Show, Oregon International Auto Show, Pennsylvania Auto Show, Philadelphia Auto Show, Pittsburgh International Auto Show, San Antonio Auto Show, San Diego International Auto Show, Seattle International Auto Show, Silicon Valley Auto Show, St. Louis Auto Show, Toledo Auto Show, Twin Cities Auto Show, Utah International Auto Expo and Washington D.C. Auto Show.The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) fully supports the AEA and its mission to strengthen shows, streamline processes and engage partners across the auto show spectrum.For more information, visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.org or contact Chairman Kevin Mazzucola at kevin.mazzucola@automotiveexperiencealliance.org. For more information on Productions Plus, visit www.productions-plus.com ###About Automotive Experience AllianceThe Automotive Experience Alliance is a coalition of auto shows that will define and adopt a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers. For more information, please visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.org.About Productions PlusProductions Plus is a nationwide talent and event staffing agency with over 40 years of experience, specializing in auto shows, event marketing, product demonstrations, and media talent. Its Research & Insights division provides comprehensive research services, leveraging consumer insights to improve event experiences and deliver ROI metrics. By combining industry expertise with consumer insights, Productions Plus delivers actionable data to enhance the value of in-person events. For more information, visit productions-plus.com.

