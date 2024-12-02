Governor meets with staff, incarcerated individuals at USCF

Gov. Spencer Cox visited the Utah State Correctional Facility on Monday, December 2, speaking to Utah Department of Corrections staff as well as incarcerated individuals at the site.

Cox first met with staff, where he was introduced by UDC Executive Director Brian Redd. Cox shared his thoughts on leadership and dealing with conflict. The governor also spoke about his appreciation for the work UDC employees do with those in their care.

After his presentation, Cox then visited with incarcerated individuals housed in the Bear 2 section of USCF. He listened to a presentation from leaders of the SOLID program before dropping in on a seminar in one of the sections, taking a few moments to speak with those in attendance.

We appreciate Gov. Cox for his time and support of the department.