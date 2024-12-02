Remote First Nations transitioning from diesel to clean energy

CANADA, December 2 - Seven remote First Nations in B.C. are getting support from the Province to launch clean-energy projects focused on lowering emissions, helping to save energy costs and protecting the environment.

“We are committed to our goal of reducing diesel consumption in remote off-grid communities by supporting capacity building and forming strategic partnerships,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “First Nations are leaders in this transition as we work together to build cleaner and healthier communities for people living in B.C.’s most remote places.”

The Province’s Community Energy Diesel Reduction (CEDR) program is providing $7.7 million, administered by the New Relationship Trust, to seven remote First Nations in B.C. to support them in building capacity to reduce reliance on diesel fuel for electricity generation and leading the development of renewable energy projects.

“This flexible-funding program continues to transform energy systems in remote and First Nation communities in B.C.,” said Walter Schneider, CEO, New Relationship Trust. “We are proud to partner in the successful development of decarbonization projects that advance each community’s distinct needs and goals.”

The clean-energy projects vary in size and scope, and include hydro, solar, biomass and hydrogen.

The Gitga’at First Nation is receiving $2 million to develop a small storage, run-of-lake 948-kilowatt hydroelectric generation facility that is expected to displace 95% of diesel usage. The funding will support the community through the pre-construction and construction phases of the hydro project.

The Ulkatcho First Nation will receive $1 million to support the creation of a 3.8-megawatt solar farm that is expected to reduce its community’s diesel usage by as much as 64%.

“Ulkatcho Energy Corporation’s solar farm project marks a new path for Ulkatcho, displacing a significant amount of diesel use in the community, while creating lasting economic and environmental benefits,” said Stephen James, CEO, Ulkatcho Group of Companies. “New Relationship Trust has been a valued partner for this initiative since early planning stages supporting engineering and design, BC Hydro studies, project management, market engagement, pre-construction activities and more.”

The Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is receiving approximately $2.8 million to develop a battery energy-storage system that is essential for the construction of a 750-kilowatt solar-power system and a 250-kilowatt run-of river hydro-power system to remove more than 90% of future demand for diesel in its village.

Other funding highlights include:

The Dease River First Nation will benefit from displacing the majority of its diesel usage with approximately $930,000 in support of a 550-kilowatt run-of-river hydro project in Good Hope Lake.

Heiltsuk First Nation is receiving $200,000 for a pre-feasibility study on the viability of producing hydrogen through electrolysis to reduce its community’s reliance on diesel.

Old Masset village council will receive $600,000 to install a biomass heating system for its local hospital and health centre.

The Tahltan Nation will use $200,000 to complete a pilot project to install a small-scale solar-power system and create opportunities for learning, skills development and community empowerment.

The CEDR program, which is a part of the Province’s CleanBC Remote Community Energy Strategy, also supports Demand Side Management and Community Energy Planning projects. The funding intake for those streams closed on Nov. 29. 2024. Successful projects will be announced in spring 2025.

Quick Facts:

British Columbia has 44 remote communities that are not connected to the provincial electricity grid.

Most of these communities are governed by First Nations and depend on diesel generators for electricity to support their power and heating needs.

Since its beginning in 2022, the CEDR program has provided approximately $12.8 million to 25 clean-energy projects.

The next CEDR intake will be announced in 2025.

Learn More:

To learn more about CEDR program, visit:

https://newrelationshiptrust.ca/apply-for-funding/clean-energy-grants/community-energy-diesel-reduction-cedr/

To learn more about CleanBC Remote Community Energy Strategy, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/community-energy-solutions/remote-community-energy-strategy-rces