Marine Biologics Acquires Biochemical Engineering Leader Spoitz Enterprises

Giant kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera) and other species of macroalgae are the key to future sustainable innovations in food, cosmetics, and materials. Credit: iStock

Acquisition accelerates build out of molecular data platform to drive discovery of novel applications in food, cosmetics and materials with macroalgae

Bringing together these talented teams enables us to solve critical bottlenecks in the macroalgae supply chain.” — Marine Biologics’s CEO Patrick Griffin

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine Biologics, the leading macroalgae* innovator, announced the acquisition of Spoitz Enterprises, Canada’s foremost macroalgae biochemical engineering firm specializing in post-harvest technology and compositional data analysis. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the acquisition was finalized in November 2024.

The acquisition of Spoitz Enterprises is a game-changer for the Blue Economy. The combination of Spoitz’s deep expertise in macroalgae chemistry with Marine Biologics’s world-class product development capabilities will enable the design of customer solutions previously impossible to imagine. Marine Biologics will focus first on innovations for the food and beverage segment, addressing the most important taste and functionality problems for the industry.

“Bringing together these talented teams enables us to solve critical bottlenecks in the macroalgae supply chain,” said Marine Biologics’s CEO Patrick Griffin. “The acquisition puts us on the path to making macroalgae the innovation workhorse for the bioeconomy.”

The Spoitz Enterprises team will operate as a subsidiary to Marine Biologics. Marine Biologics will continue to operate and expand the Spoitz advanced testing service, post-harvest processing technologies, and quality management offering.

Spoitz will work directly with Marine Biologics’s newly established Berkeley Innovation Lab. The Berkeley lab will focus on fast-tracking the acquisition and analysis of data to guide the design of novel molecular structures that unlock new approaches to product design in food, cosmetics, and materials.

“The veteran team at Marine Biologics delivers unmatched commercial and product expertise to the macroalgae sector,” said Spencer Serin, CEO of Spoitz Enterprises. “We are convinced the next blockbuster product will come from this team.”

*Macroalgae is commonly known as seaweed.

###

About Marine Biologics

Marine Biologics is a biomaterials business building impossible products from macroalgae. We bring together the world’s first macroalgae composition dataset with cutting edge prediction engines and green chemistry to drive innovation in food, beverage and beyond.

For further details or interviews, please contact:

Sally Aaron

Chief Commercial Officer

press@marinebiologics.com

High-resolution images and additional background information are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.