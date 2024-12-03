Nico Pesci Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Strategic Conversations" with Chris Voss

Nico Pesci

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “Strategic Conversations,” co-authored by Nico Pesci, world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss, and a distinguished team of global professionals. This essential guide empowers readers with the tools to navigate and excel in critical conversations across all facets of life—from the boardroom to personal relationships.

Nico Pesci’s story is one of resilience, shaped by his family’s immigrant roots. Inspired by his grandmother’s courageous solo journey across the Atlantic from Northern Italy at just 16, Nico learned the value of perseverance and opportunity. This belief deepened when he witnessed his retired parents’ struggle to protect their savings during the 2008 financial crisis. Driven to create a solution, Nico launched Momentum Wealth in 2009 with a mission to help families thrive, not just survive, in an unpredictable financial landscape.

Momentum Wealth stands apart as more than an advisory firm. It’s a family-oriented team that empowers clients to pursue their dreams with confidence. Nico’s approach prioritizes individualized retirement plans that adapt to changing markets, giving clients a stable path toward financial freedom. Building deep, meaningful relationships is at the core of Momentum Wealth’s philosophy. Nico and his team regularly host client education events, appreciation gatherings, and engage with community initiatives like Make-A-Wish Utah, underscoring their commitment to service that extends well beyond financial planning.

Nico has set his firm apart by emphasizing the human side of finance, offering tailored, personal strategies that reflect each client’s unique goals, values, and aspirations. For Momentum Wealth, success isn’t just about financial metrics; it’s about the lives they impact and the futures they help secure. Nico finds his greatest reward in witnessing clients discover that, with a solid plan in place, everything they’ve worked so hard to build was indeed worth it.

Beyond his professional achievements, Nico’s pride lies with his family—his loving wife and three children. Together, they make the most of life, exploring new places, embracing the outdoors, and giving back to their community. These moments of connection and purpose fuel his passion for helping others move forward with clarity and confidence.

To learn more, visit retiremomentum.com, follow on Instagram, and connect on LinkedIn.

SuccessBooks® looks forward to the release of “Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide for mastering communication in every arena. With insights from Chris Voss, Nico Pesci, and an accomplished group of co-authors, this book equips readers with the strategies they need to excel in life’s most important conversations.



