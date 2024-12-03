Searchspring Revolutionizes Ecommerce Insights with Next-gen Analytics & Reporting

Searchspring - Everything you need to sell anything

Searchspring unveils next-gen analytics, transforming ecommerce with actionable shopper insights, enhanced dashboards, and data-driven optimization.

These new reports provide unprecedented visibility into shopper behavior, enabling merchants to make data-driven decisions that will transform the online shopping experience.” — John Murdock, CEO at Fastr

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Searchspring, the leader in ecommerce site search, merchandising, and personalization, today unveiled its next-gen analytics capabilities , empowering merchants with unprecedented visibility into shopper behavior. By leveraging these actionable insights, retailers can refine search functionality, optimize merchandising strategies, and enhance the online shopping experience to drive higher engagement, conversions, and average order value. With intuitive visualizations and advanced drill-down capabilities, the new analytics suite transforms complex data into actionable insights, setting a new standard for ecommerce intelligence.The enhanced Searchspring analytics suite features 10 comprehensive reports designed to optimize the entire shopper journey and provide merchants with unparalleled clarity and control and empowers merchants to optimize every stage of the shopper journey. With tools like the Zero Results Report, merchants can uncover unmet customer demands, reduce abandonment rates, and capture lost opportunities. The Search Report provides actionable insights into shopper intent by analyzing search trends and refinement actions like filtering and sorting.“At Fastr, we’re thrilled to see Searchspring empowering ecommerce merchants with next-gen analytics,” said John Murdock, CEO at Fastr. “These new reports provide unprecedented visibility into shopper behavior, enabling merchants to make data-driven decisions that will transform the online shopping experience. By equipping retailers with actionable insights, Searchspring is setting a new standard for innovation in the ecommerce industry, and we’re excited to partner with them on this journey.”The suite also includes reports on customer refinement behaviors, such as the most-used filters and sorting options, enabling merchants to align inventory planning and streamline navigation. Additionally, the A/B Experiments Report helps merchants evaluate merchandising strategies and boost conversion rates."Too often, analytics dashboards are overloaded with data but lack actionable clarity, leaving merchants overwhelmed and unsure of their next move," said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring. "Our new analytics suite is designed to cut through the noise, delivering focused insights that directly impact operations. By prioritizing results that matter—like reducing search abandonment, optimizing merchandising, and improving AOV—we’re helping merchants take immediate, meaningful actions to enhance their shopper experience and drive growth. It’s about simplifying the complex and making data work for our customers, not the other way around."Enhanced features like detailed dashboards, advanced drill-down capabilities, and seamless data sharing tools allow merchants to act on insights, improve discovery, and capitalize on buying behavior—cementing Searchspring’s role as a leader in ecommerce innovation.For more information about these features or to see them in action, visit https://searchspring.com/products/data-insights/ About SearchspringSearchspring provides AI-powered product discovery and personalization solutions that help retailers create seamless shopping experiences. Trusted by over 2,000 brands, including Chubbies, Mattel, and SKIMS, Searchspring’s platform optimizes product visibility and conversions across more than 1,500 digital channels. With offices in San Antonio, Denver, Toronto, Sydney, and London, Searchspring delivers fast, scalable solutions for modern retailers.To explore how Generative Discovery can transform your eCommerce experience, download the playbook, “Browse to Buy: The Generative Discovery Advantage in eCommerce,” or request a personalized demo at https://searchspring.com/request-demo/

