U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremonies on Dec. 13

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Bismarck on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom 2 at the William L. Guy Federal Building, 220 East
Rosser Avenue.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter will preside over the ceremonies. Individuals from the Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus will perform music. Forty individuals, originating from 18 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.
