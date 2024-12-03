NewVue Inks Deal with Precision Imaging Centers Partnership to Streamline Operations and Boost Radiologist Productivity

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue, a leader in cloud-based radiology workflow solutions, today announced that Precision Imaging Centers, a premier diagnostic imaging provider in Florida, has purchased NewVue’s EmpowerSuite Workflow Orchestrator.This partnership marks the latest addition to NewVue’s growing roster of customers, underscoring the platform’s effectiveness in addressing workflow challenges and supporting care delivery.Precision Imaging Centers, which operates multiple locations with plans to expand into Orlando and northern Jacksonville, sought a solution to overcome inefficiencies in their current systems. Challenges included manual data management, limited integration with scheduling tools, and study assignment inefficiencies. With the acquisition of EmpowerSuite, they aim to streamline operations, improve radiologist productivity, and enhance patient care.“Precision Imaging Centers isn’t just focused on business success—they care deeply about their patients and the well-being of their radiologists,” said Kyle Lawton, Co-Founder and CEO of NewVue. “This is a common trait among organizations that choose NewVue’s EmpowerSuite workflow orchestrator. By addressing operational challenges, we’re helping them achieve their goals of providing high-quality care while supporting their radiologists.”Precision Imaging Centers will leverage EmpowerSuite to address key challenges, including:Dynamic Study Assignment: Automatically assigns studies based on radiologist preferences and expertise, eliminating inefficiencies like cherry-picking and uneven workloads.Seamless Integration: Works with scheduling tools such as Qgenda to align radiologists’ availability with workload distribution.Data Normalization: AI-powered tools resolve inconsistencies in data from multiple sources, ensuring accurate study assignment and reducing IT intervention.Scalability for Growth: Supports their planned expansion into new markets without workflow disruption or added IT complexity.“Partnering with NewVue positions us for growth by enhancing our systems to better meet the evolving needs of our practice,” said Josh Hammond, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Imaging Centers. “With EmpowerSuite, we can focus on what truly matters—supporting our radiologists and delivering the highest level of care to our patients.”About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Its flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to curate worklists tailored to each practice’s and radiologist’s needs. The platform’s AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless site onboarding and volume expansion. This approach improves productivity, job satisfaction, and practice scalability, helping organizations prioritize professional fulfillment while delivering outstanding patient care. For more information, visit www.newvue.ai Media Contact:610 E Zack StreetSuite 110-2294Tampa, FL 33602813.543.6600Media@newvue.ai

