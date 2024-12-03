Bath Masters Announces Restructuring to Drive Continued Growth and Client Satisfaction

Bath Masters, a trusted leader in bathroom remodeling, announcing a restructuring of its ownership team to enhance operational strength and drive expansion

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Masters, a trusted leader in quality bathroom remodeling, is excited to announce a restructuring of its ownership team to enhance operational strength and support ongoing regional expansion.Percy Gendreau was named Managing Partner and President, supported by an accomplished team of Operating Partners: Jack Gwin, Jed Bettelon, and Natasha Frasher.This strategic restructuring reflects Bath Masters’ commitment to delivering exceptional results while positioning the company for sustained growth and success. Percy Gendreau, an experienced leader with a proven track record in business development and operational excellence, will guide the company’s efforts to uphold its reputation for customer satisfaction, superior craftsmanship and exceptional service.Jack Gwin, a veteran & founder of Bath Masters, shared his enthusiasm about the changes, stating, “From the beginning, we have been fortunate to have amazing customers, and we have consistently ensured an exceptional experience. We view this new ownership structure as a strategic opportunity to expand and share our OTTERLY Amazing products on a regional scale.”Operating Partner Natasha Frasher emphasized the team’s focus on community impact and trust, saying, “This is an opportunity to also give back to our communities and grow our brand in the home improvement space—a name customers can trust and depend on. I am excited for where Bath Masters started, where we are now, and where we are headed.”Jed Bettelon, another Operating Partner and General Manager, highlighted the role of strategic marketing in Bath Masters' continued growth. “Not only are we able to provide customers with beautiful, high-quality remodels, but we're also creating excellent career opportunities,” Bettelon said. “Through targeted marketing and a focus on customer engagement, we ensure our message resonates with the communities we serve. By combining expertise with our new owners, we are building a scalable model for Bath Masters that I believe will flourish in multiple locations and bring value to every community we serve.”This new ownership structure leverages the diverse expertise of its partners:• Jack Gwin: A detail-oriented operations expert focused on efficiency and seamless execution of projects.• Jed Bettelon: An advocate for personalized customer experiences and customer engagement ensures our message and brand promise resonates in the markets we serve.• Natasha Frasher: A forward-thinking sales-focused leader excelling in sales strategy and operations, with a keen sense for enhancing client experiences and driving growth.“At Bath Masters, our mission is to deliver OTTERLY Amazing bathrooms with top-quality service and products. Whether you are seeking a stylish upgrade or looking to maintain your independence at home, we offer it all, backed by our lifetime warranty,” added Percy Gendreau. “This commitment to quality drives everything we do, and it’s the foundation of our continued growth.”For more information about Bath Masters and their services, please visit www.thebathmasters.com or contact the team directly.About Bath MastersBath Masters is a premier bathroom remodeling company that transforms residential bathrooms into functional, stylish spaces tailored to homeowners’ needs. With a focus on superior craftsmanship, innovation, and exceptional customer service, Bath Masters is dedicated to providing the highest level of quality and satisfaction.

