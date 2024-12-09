Talented Musician Carl Moon Runefelt to Release New Music Tracks from Sweden to the World

Carl Runefelt

Carl Moon Runefelt, a talented musician originally from Sweden, is set to release several new songs in the coming times.

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- https://mediaoneinternational.com/ Carl Moon Runefelt, a talented musician originally from Sweden, is set to release several new songs in the coming times. Passionate about music since his youth, Carl is determined to put aside the business world to take his love for music to new heights and share it with the world. In a recent interview, Carl shared, “I made songs when I was young and uploaded them to Spotify. The most well-known song is called ‘Dragon’ from 2015.”

A singer, songwriter, and composer, Carl Moon Runefelt is taking the music industry by storm with his independent approach to creating and sharing his music.

Unlike many artists in the industry, Carl Runefelt has chosen to remain independent and not sign with any record label. This decision allows him to have full creative control over his music and connect directly with his fans. Thanks to his business background, Carl is able to apply his business knowledge to the music industry, allowing him to achieve success as an independent artist.

Carl recently settled in Dubai, having fallen in love with the city and its vibrant music scene. He is excited to be part of Dubai’s diverse and multicultural music community and is looking forward to collaborating with many artists.

One of Carl's greatest passions is playing the guitar, and that is reflected in his music. His soulful and captivating melodies, combined with his powerful lyrics, have resonated with listeners around the world. Through his YouTube channel, Carl has been able to share his music with a global audience recognition, gaining a loyal fan base and receiving from industry professionals.

As Carl Moon Runefelt continues to make waves in the music industry, his fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects and performances. With his spirit and love for music, he is sure to continue to inspire and captivate audiences with his talent. Follow Carl Runefelt Music on YouTube and other social media platforms to stay up to date with his latest releases and performances.

