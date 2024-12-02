Barley Producers to Vote on the Future of the Minnesota Barley Research and Promotion Council

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) works with Minnesota’s 13 research and promotion councils (also known as commodity councils) to promote our state’s diverse agricultural sector. One of these councils is the Minnesota Barley Research and Promotion Council, which is dedicated to serving the barley industry. Specifically, their focus is on agricultural research, aiming to advance knowledge and development within the barley industry. The Minnesota Barley Research and Promotion Council was established in 1990 and has served this purpose for decades. However, as the number of barley producers has declined, the future of the Council is now in question.

The MDA received a petition requesting to terminate the Council on November 22, 2024. The petition is signed by more than 10% of Minnesota barley producers. These barley producers believe the Council is no longer a needed resource as utilization of barley as a commodity in Minnesota is decreasing.

In response, the MDA is required to hold a vote within 60 days to help decide the future of the Council. All Minnesota producers that share(d) directly in the risk of loss from the production of barley during the current or preceding marketing year are eligible to vote.

Voting Information:

Date: December 12, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. – noon

Location: The Prairie Grains Conference front desk

Alerus Center

1200 S 42nd St

Grand Forks, ND

For more information, contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 651-201-6013.

