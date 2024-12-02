Gavin Newsom grants pardon to famed podcaster, former San Quentin inmate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 19 Thanksgiving eve pardons, including one to a Pulitzer Prize finalist who produced the popular “Ear Hustle” podcast while imprisoned at San Quentin.

