Church Of God In Christ General Board Summit Arrives in Tampa

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard and COGIC General Board Meet for Summit, December 2-3

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Of God In Christ (COGIC), the country's largest Pentecostal denomination, is honored to host its General Board Summit in Tampa, Florida, from December 2-3. This significant gathering, following the reelection of Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, serves as a powerful launch for the organization’s 2025 theme, "Unfinished Business."

Representing over 13,000 congregations across more than 106 countries, COGIC’s newly elected leaders, new appointees, and returning officials will convene to strategize and align on the denomination’s continued efforts to expand its global mission, empower communities, and strengthen its ministries.

“This Summit is a critical moment as we embark on 2025 under the theme, 'Unfinished Business,’” said Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard. “This theme reflects our collective responsibility to continue the transformative work we’ve started—spiritually, socially, and globally. Tampa provides the perfect setting for our leaders to unite, reflect, and prepare for the next steps in our divine assignment.”

Visit Tampa Bay enthusiastically welcomes Bishop Sheard and the COGIC delegation, emphasizing Tampa’s reputation as a premier destination for meaningful faith-based gatherings.

“We’re privileged to welcome our COGIC partners and their General Board Summit to Tampa Bay,” said Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “Tampa Bay’s scenic beauty and vibrant, welcoming community provide an ideal environment for inspired faith-based groups to gather and advance their organization’s goals. Whether the meeting is small or large, Tampa Bay’s abundant meeting venues, wide variety of hotels, and plethora of amenities make it the ideal meeting destination.”

The summit will feature engaging workshops and strategic planning sessions, all designed to prepare leaders to address the unfinished work of advancing COGIC’s mission. It will also provide opportunities for collaboration and fellowship as leaders prepare to serve with greater impact in 2025 and beyond.

About The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC):

The Church Of God In Christ is a global denomination with millions of adherents in over 106 countries. Founded in 1907, COGIC is committed to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and serving communities through education, and outreach initiatives.

ABOUT VISIT TAMPA BAY:

The hip, urban heart of Florida's Gulf Coast beats boldly in Tampa Bay, where active adventures, sky-high coasters, exotic wildlife, authentic culture, and award-winning, world-class cuisine await you. As a not-for-profit, private 501(c)(6) corporation accredited by Destinations International’s Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP), we collaborate with hundreds of partners to share Tampa Bay’s story with the world. Treasure awaits.

