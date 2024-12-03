Scatters Club Streamers Awards 2025

New Opportunities for Audience Contribution

WARSAW, POLAND, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scatters Club Streamers Awards, the first online awards dedicated exclusively to gambling streamers, return for their second year. Following the success of the inaugural event, the 2025 edition aims to recognize the most impactful streaming moments of 2024. With over 200 submissions received on the first day, the event promises to make a difference in the streaming community.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 27, 2025, and will include a formal gala featuring notable industry figures. In preparation for this event, fans and streamers are encouraged to engage with the nomination and voting process to ensure comprehensive representation.

Updated Categories and Opportunities for Community Input

For 2025, the awards have been expanded and refined to reflect the evolution of the streaming industry. This year's program features 10 fan-voted categories and 5 data-driven "Legends of the Year" nominations, focusing on key achievements across the sector. Rules have been clarified, and nominations, which can be explored here, have been updated to cover all the essential aspects of the streaming landscape.

The organizers are inviting community input throughout December. Fans and streamers can propose new categories or highlight moments they believe deserve recognition. Submissions, accompanied by supporting video materials and time codes, can be made via email – hello@scattersclub.com. Selected contributions may influence next year's categories and receive some prizes. Also, those getting votes from the community will be invited to participate in the live stream.

How the Voting Process Works

The selection process for the awards is divided into three phases:

Phase 1: Long List (January 13–27)

Fans will determine which nominees advance by supporting their favorites through online engagement.

Phase 2: Short List (January 29–February 11)

The top-5 nominees in each category will be evaluated through a combination of fan votes and an expert jury.

Phase 3: Legends of the Year

This category is based entirely on statistical analysis conducted by Casinolyitics. However, fans may also participate by placing predictions on their preferred Legend from the top-5 contenders.

The winners will be announced during the live gala on February 27, 2025. Further details, including the full list of categories and submission guidelines, are available on the official website.

About Scatters Club:

Scatters Club is a community dedicated to celebrating and advancing the world of gambling streaming. As a dynamic platform, it unites streamers, fans, and industry partners to foster creativity, recognition, and collaboration. With a focus on promoting top-tier content, Scatters Club creates opportunities for streamers to reach new audiences, for viewers to engage with their favorite creators, and for partners to strengthen their brand presence within the thriving iGaming ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.