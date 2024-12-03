“Kristina’s Cache: A Memoir of Adventure and Survival in Alaska” by Kristina Ahlnas

Book Cover The Author Kristina Ahlnas

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey into the heart of Alaska’s rugged wilderness and discover a tale of grit, determination, and extraordinary survival in Kristina Ahlnas’s compelling memoir, “Kristina’s Cache: A Memoir of Adventure and Survival in Alaska”. This captivating book chronicles one woman’s quest for purpose, resilience, and connection in one of the world’s most unforgiving landscapes.Arriving in Alaska in 1969, ten years after statehood, Kristina Ahlnas, a Finnish immigrant, embraced the unknown with courage and curiosity. Answering a job offer in marine geology delivered by telegram, she found herself navigating a male-dominated profession, unpredictable wilderness conditions, and a constantly shifting sense of home. Through 39 vivid chapters spanning 33 years, Kristina’s memoir is a testament to resourcefulness and adventure, showcasing the evolution of both the author and Alaska itself.Highlights of Kristina’s Cache include:• Unexpected Leadership: Kristina takes command of a scientific research cruise when her boss mysteriously fails to appear.• Extreme Survival: Alone on the Juneau Icefield for four days during bad weather, Kristina demonstrates her indomitable spirit.• Life in the Wilderness: With housing scarce during the pipeline boom, Kristina builds a 49-square-foot cache to survive Alaska’s harsh winters, living in it for four years before completing her cabin ten years later.• Scientific Frontiers: From the depths of the ocean to the skies above, Kristina’s work at the University of Alaska led her to groundbreaking discoveries in the use of remote sensing.• Personal Growth: Interwoven throughout are stories of Kristina’s exploration of Alaska’s native cultures, her love of nature, and her relentless drive to overcome challenges.Through detailed accounts of her adventures and challenges, Kristina’s story reveals the resilience required to live a life full of meaning in a place where the environment can be both breathtaking and merciless. Her book is as much about personal transformation as it is about the spirit of Alaska.About the AuthorKristina Ahlnas grew up during WW2 in Finland. Girl scouts taught her how to improvise, take initiative and – peel logs. She believes there is a way around what seems impossible if you pray for God and Jesus to help and guide.She studied Geophysics – Oceanography at the University of Helsinki but could not get on the oceanography ship because men were selected. She came on board as a mess girl! An ASLA-Fulbright scholarship brought her to USA as a student at the University of California, Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego. After work in Seattle and Sweden she got a job offer from Alaska. The book deals with select experiences during 30 of the more than 50 years she lived in Alaska.Kristina Ahlnas was inspired to write “Kristina’s Cache: A Memoir of Adventure and Survival in Alaska” by her firsthand experiences during a tumultuous time in Alaska’s history. With the influx of workers for the construction of the pipeline, housing became scarce for locals. Unable to find accommodation, Kristina took matters into her own hands. She purchased land and a tent from the only advertiser— a tent company— and set up camp. She then embarked on the monumental task of building a 7 x 7-foot practice cabin, which took until the snowfall to complete. Kristina lived in this cabin for four years, enduring life without electricity or plumbing, an experience that not only shaped her survival instincts but also became the foundation of her memoir.For more information about Kristina Ahlnas and her other works, please visit her website KristinasCache.comKristina Ahlnas has actively promoted “Kristina’s Cache: A Memoir of Adventure and Survival in Alaska” through an impressive array of events and media appearances. Her promotional journey began in 2013 with a book tour spanning Alaska, from Fairbanks to Juneau, introducing readers to her compelling memoir. In 2023, Kristina appeared on Logan Crawford’s Spotlight Network TV (September 5) and Kate Delaney’s America Tonight Radio (September 6), sharing insights into her adventurous life. Later that year, she signed copies of her book at the Miami Book Fair in November.The momentum continued in 2024, with Kristina’s Cache featured in a poster display at the LA Times Book Fair in April and highlighted in Proisle Magazine’s Authors Spotlight in July. On August 15, Kristina returned to Spotlight Network TV for Logan Crawford’s Anniversary special. In September, her book gained further visibility with an advertisement in Harper’s Magazine. These efforts have solidified Kristina Ahlnas’s presence in the literary world, bringing her remarkable story to readers across multiple platforms. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDUwJ4JQcho This book will inspire readers to find strength in themselves and embrace the unknown. “Kristina’s Cache: A Memoir of Adventure and Survival in Alaska” is available for purchase at major retailers and online platforms, including Amazon or you may click through this link https://www.amazon.com/Kristinas-Cache-Memoir-Adventure-Survival/dp/1963851218

Kristina's Cache: Adventure & Survival in Alaska by Kristina Ahlnäs on The Spotlight Network

