Meet Vision8's Newest Talent KAIYI

KAIYI performing at her concert in 2023

As an Asian woman in a field dominated by men, KAIYI's achievements and journey provides inspiration for millions of women aspiring to work in music.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the world of music production, where women make up only 3.4% of professionals, Gloria Hui, professionally known as KAIYI, has become a force to be reckoned with. As Vision8 Management's newest talent and born in Hong Kong and raised in Beijing, KAIYI moved to the United States to pursue her career as a producer, bringing with her a unique perspective shaped by a rich multicultural background. Now, she stands among the most accomplished producers in the industry, known for her innovative projects, high-profile collaborations, and unwavering commitment to the field.KAIYI’s rise to prominence has been marked by an impressive portfolio of collaborations with some of the most notable names in music. Her work with Grammy-winning songwriter Scott Harris, widely recognized for his contributions to global hits, underscores her ability to operate at the highest level of the industry. Additionally, KAIYI has produced tracks for the North Star Boys, including their standout singles "Jet Black," "Nocturnal," and "CYDIA," all of which demonstrate her ability to craft compelling and dynamic soundscapes. Her production of the single "Baller," featuring the North Star Boys, was accompanied by a visually striking music video that showcased her creative vision and multidisciplinary approach.KAIYI’s commitment to collaboration extends beyond individual artists to partnerships with leading record labels, including the globally influential 88rising, known for its focus on breakthrough Asian talents such as Joji. Her ties to such labels further highlight her role in advancing Asian representation in an industry that has historically marginalized voices from the region. Her dedication to elevating diverse perspectives has also been evident in her ambitious debut EP, People Mountain People Sea, released in 2024. The project brought together 40 artists speaking over 30 languages, selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants, in an effort to celebrate cultural diversity through music.Her innovative approach to music production has earned her widespread recognition. KAIYI is a recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Robert Allen Award, one of the industry’s most prestigious honors, given to individuals who demonstrate exceptional talent and promise. ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, is renowned for recognizing and supporting excellence in music, making this award a testament to KAIYI’s impact as a producer.Her influence extends beyond her production work, as she has also become a prominent voice within the industry. KAIYI has been invited to share her expertise as a panelist for Sony Music and as a guest speaker, where she discusses the evolving landscape of music production and the importance of representation. Through these engagements, she has not only inspired aspiring producers but also sparked meaningful conversations about the future of the industry.In addition to her industry accolades, KAIYI has been featured on major platforms such as Spotify and TikTok. She was highlighted on Spotify’s editorial playlists, including the “Created by Women” campaign, and has appeared on TikTok banners, reaching millions of users and reinforcing her status as a leading figure in modern music production. Her projects have resonated globally, with her work charting in the top 100 across various European countries, further underscoring her ability to connect with diverse audiences.While KAIYI’s contributions to the industry are significant, her role as a mentor and advocate for emerging talent is equally noteworthy. She has developed educational initiatives, including an eight-week curriculum in music production and mixing, designed to guide aspiring producers through the complexities of creating professional-quality music. Her mentorship has empowered many to pursue their own careers in the field, reinforcing her legacy as not only a producer but also a leader dedicated to fostering the next generation of talent.As an Asian woman in a field dominated by men, KAIYI’s achievements are a testament to her determination, skill, and vision. She challenges stereotypes and redefines what it means to be a music producer, paving the way for greater inclusivity and diversity in the industry. Through her groundbreaking work, Gloria Hui, known as KAIYI, is not just producing music—she is shaping the future of the industry, one project at a time.

