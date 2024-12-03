Miami-based Beber Silverstein Group Receives NATAS Suncoast Chapter EMMY® Nomination

Labors of Love series is touching tribute to dedicated labor and delivery nurses.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labors of Love is an intimate look at the emotional experience of bringing a baby into the world from the perspective of a tireless team of nurses. Miami-based Beber Silverstein Group (BSG) was so impressed by the nurses in their client’s maternity unit, one of the busiest in South Florida, they produced a three-part series to showcase the clinical excellence and compassion that defines Jackson Health System’s labor and delivery services.Labors of Love aired three 30-minute episodes on South Florida PBS. Beber Silverstein Group is proud to announce that the first episode of the series, “Breech Baby Day,” was nominated for a Suncoast EMMYAward in the Health/Medical category. The EMMYawards gala will take place on December 7th at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, FL, where winners will be announced. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Suncoast Chapter covers television markets in the entire State of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, Thomasville, Georgia and Puerto Rico.From dancing with moms in labor to rushing to the operating room when emergencies arise, the series gives a glimpse of the special bond between nurses and their patients. “Breech Baby Day” follows unplanned and emergency c-sections, which are the norm on this day. As the labor and delivery team tries everything to help moms deliver as intended, these babies just won’t cooperate. Feet first, shoulder first, they don’t make it easy.“We develop comprehensive and diversified marketing plans to position a brand from various vantage points and across multiple platforms,” says Jennifer Beber, President of Beber Silverstein Group. “Our strategy for Jackson Health System includes a variety of physician and consumer outreach initiatives, but the series allowed us to connect with prospective patients in a personal way. Labors of Love embodies the level of dedication and compassion that everyone wants from a provider. The series communicates this in a very compelling way.” Click here for a glimpse of the Labors of Love series.About Beber Silverstein GroupFounded in 1972 by Joyce Beber and Elaine Silverstein, Beber Silverstein Group (BSG) started as an audacious vision—an independently-owned, women-led agency in a male-dominated industry. With "blind faith and the belief they could do it," the two built BSG into a Miami powerhouse with unparalleled knowledge of the South Florida market. Today, BSG is an integrated agency renowned for its creativity, authenticity, and local expertise, partnering with clients like Jackson Health System to create award-winning campaigns. With over 50 years of experience, BSG combines inspired storytelling with strategic insights, offering traditional advertising, digital marketing, social media, and public relations—all driven by a shared purpose of forging meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. For more information, visit thinkbsg.com

Labors of Love trailer

