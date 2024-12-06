Lively Laser Tag Christmas Charity Showdown: Santa vs. Scrooge

Lively Laser Tag Christmas Charity Event Lively Laser Tag Logo Lively Laser Tag Color Logo

The holiday season is about to light up with glee as Team Santa and Team Scrooge go head-to-head in a fun Christmas Laser Tag Battle for Charity!

This event is a fun way to bring the community together during the holidays while supporting a great cause. Whether you’re cheering for Santa or Scrooge, everyone wins when we come together.” — Trish Stephens

SPRINGFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lively Laser Tag Christmas Charity Showdown: Santa vs. ScroogeWill Santa’s generosity triumph, or will Scrooge’s miserly-way finally prevail? Join the battle and find out!The holiday season is about to light up with glee as Team Santa and Team Scrooge go head-to-head in a fun Christmas Laser Tag Battle for Charity! Families, friends, and individuals age 7+ thru adults, are invited to join this merry showdown for a great cause on Saturday, 12/14, 6:15-7:30 PM at Lively Laser Tag.This festive event combines the joy of the season with the excitement of laser tag to raise funds to support CASA of Passaic and Union Counties Holiday Wish List Drive. 50% of proceeds go towards fulfilling foster care kids’ gift lists. Whether you’re an experienced player or a first-timer, all are welcome. The heartwarming mission includes four laser tag battles, Holiday treats and photo ops. Show your team spirit in Santa or Scrooge gear.Event Details:Date: Saturday, 12/14, 6:15-7:30 PMLocation: Lively Laser Tag, 355 US-22, Springfield“This event is a fun way to bring the community together during the holidays while supporting a great cause,” said Trish Stephens, Owner. “Whether you’re cheering for Santa or Scrooge, everyone wins when we come together to give back.”Participants can register as individuals or a group at www.livelylasertag.com . Players must be at least 7 years old. Space is limited so advance reservations are highly recommended.Lively Laser Tag is a top-notch family entertainment center hosting Private Birthday Parties, Open Laser Tag sessions and Private Events. In a modern, ultra-clean space that offers arcade games and a New York City themed laser tag arena, players experience fun with a flair.#SantaVsScroogeLaserTagBattle #CharityLaserTag #ChristmasFamilyFun #ChristmasThingsToDo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.