Airtm and Besample Forge Partnership to Streamline Research Payments in Hundreds of Non-Western Countries

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airtm, a leading digital payment platform, has announced a partnership with Besample, a data marketplace that currently offers behavioral researchers access to a broad range of participants in 42 countries of the Global South. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility of payments for research participants worldwide, thereby promoting diversity and global inclusivity in behavioral and social sciences.By integrating Airtm's secure and scalable digital dollar infrastructure, Besample can now offer flexible payment solutions to a global network of research participants across 190 countries, with over 500 methods to send, receive, and convert funds. This partnership ensures faster, more transparent, and cost-effective compensation for participants, thereby enhancing their experience and encouraging broader participation."Almost everything we know about human beings has been based on a narrow subset of data coming from wealthy industrialized populations: as much as 96% of all behavioral research was previously conducted on Westerners, mostly Americans. It is high time for this to change,” said Elena Brandt, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Besample. “The problem is that when you try to collect data from people globally, a big roadblock is not being able to pay them quickly, efficiently, and locally. That is why we are extremely excited about our partnership with Airtm.”Through this partnership, Besample will leverage new financial tools to manage cross-border payments, automate mass payouts, and offer financial flexibility to its global network of research participants. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to leveraging cutting-edge fintech solutions in creating a seamless and efficient financial experience for individuals engaged in global research.“We’ve been looking for a partner like Airtm for a long time,” says Tamila Feldman, co-founder and COO of Besample. “We share the same mission: including people who live beyond the West into global markets. This partnership will help us streamline the payout process in many new countries at once - and thus significantly expand our pool of countries. Together, we will help researchers build the fundamental scientific understanding of humans on truly diverse and globally representative data”.Founded in 2023, Besample has developed a behavioral data marketplace that enables researchers to collect primary data directly from a large and diverse online pool of non-Western respondents using a variety of research designs, from surveys and experiments to longitudinal studies and behavioral games. The platform handles respondent recruitment and reengagement, profiling, quality control, and payments. This empowers researchers to quickly and easily reach a much more diverse and representative sample of humankind than typical undergrad samples, thereby enhancing the quality and impact of their studies. Over 700 behavioral scientists, including established researchers from Harvard, Stanford, Duke, MIT, and other top schools, have recognized and joined Besample’s mission of promoting diversity in social and behavioral sciences.“Behavioral science is built on shifting sands if it restricts itself to Western populations,” says Walter Sinnott-Armstrong, professor of practical ethics in psychology, philosophy, and neuroscience at Duke University. “The problem is that most researchers do not know how to reach non-WEIRD participants. When they try, the endeavor becomes complex, time-consuming, and exceedingly frustrating. Fortunately, Besample solves this problem. They make it easy and quick to gather reliable data in dozens of countries at once. Now, no researcher has any excuse for not testing their hypotheses around the world.”"Partnering with Besample showcases the versatility of Airtm's platform in supporting diverse industries," said Ruben Galindo, Co-founder and CEO of Airtm. "By integrating our payment solutions with Besample's innovative research recruitment platform, we're facilitating a more streamlined and inclusive approach to global research participation."About Besample:Besample is a global behavioral data marketplace that provides access to primary behavioral data from people in 42 countries beyond traditional Western populations. By automating participant targeting, recruitment, and payment, Besample facilitates quick, affordable, and responsible global data collection. For more information, visit Besample.app About Airtm:Airtm is the most connected digital dollar account in the world. It aims to connect emerging economies with the global market, eliminating borders and reducing fees. It is a North American company that simultaneously supports users in over 190 countries worldwide and has hundreds of thousands of monthly active users. With Airtm, users can access a wide range of payment solutions, including the ability to send, receive, and withdraw funds internationally at competitive rates. Airtm currently supports over a hundred enterprise clients and processed more than $1 Billion last year. Airtm is proud to power global enterprises in AI, Market Research, Social Creation and non-profit sectors, and many more. For more information, visit Airtm.com.

