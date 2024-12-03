FusionAuth Announces First Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Conference

AuthCon registration is open

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth is launching AuthCon , the first-ever conference dedicated to Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM). Set for May 14-15, 2025, and coinciding with apidays New York, this inaugural event will empower product and engineering teams to explore cutting-edge CIAM trends, tools, and best practices.Engineering has changed substantially since the inception of the CIAM category nearly a decade ago. While most conferences now touch on authentication as a secondary topic, AuthCon will put customer identity front and center — giving product and engineering teams the tools to integrate the latest CIAM strategies with their business priorities.“Customer identity is no longer just a side concern; it's central to how businesses interact with their customers and how engineers build the systems that power those interactions,” says Heather Flanagan, Executive Director for IDPro. “It’s about equipping technical teams with the tools and knowledge they need to make authentication decisions that not only address security but also align with the evolving technologies and strategies driving modern development.”Brian Pontarelli, CEO and Founder of FusionAuth, said, “I’m excited to kick off the world’s first customer identity conference in NYC along with apidays. The industry has been missing a conference targeted specifically at developers who are building applications. These applications require login and when the login stops working, the application stops working. That means login is a mission critical component, so it deserves its own conference! AuthCon will help developers learn how to implement industry leading tools and processes to secure their login, registration, and much more.”A Conference to Tackle Today’s CIAM ChallengesImproving developer productivity is the top priority for 48% of software engineering teams, according to a Gartner Peer Insights survey. However, 52% cite skills gaps as their biggest challenge, and 60% report budget restrictions as a significant barrier. AuthCon will help engineers and product teams overcome these challenges by offering strategies to streamline authentication, enabling teams to focus more on innovation.Maintaining in-house authentication systems is a significant security challenge. A recent report shows that 35% of breaches involve stolen credentials, with web application credentials being three times more likely to be exploited than phishing or vulnerabilities. FusionAuth created AuthCon to help teams navigate these security risks and focus more of their efforts on value-driving activities.Topher Marie, Founder of Strata and JumpCloud, says, “In today’s engineering landscape, customer identity can no longer be a side topic. It’s at the heart of how organizations deliver seamless, secure, and scalable experiences to their users. Bringing engineering and product teams together to focus specifically on customer identity—separate from broader IAM or security conversations—creates a unique space to tackle the real-world challenges and opportunities in authentication and identity management.”Adapting CIAM Strategies to New Engineering RealitiesThe relationship between CIAM and engineering has evolved over the last decade. Technologies like Kubernetes and containers have shifted organizational dynamics, positioning application engineers as key revenue drivers. As a result, every authentication decision now impacts business success. AuthCon will focus on how teams can integrate CIAM with these emerging technologies and changing dynamics.Confirmed speakers at AuthCon include industry leaders Michael Gruen, VP of Engineering at Layr; Matthew Goodrich, Director of Information Security at Alteryx; Mike Ross, Director of Information Security at Mythical Games; Chris Obdam, Sr., Director of Technologies at Betty Blocks; and Hannah Suor, Principal Product Manager at GitLab; Heather Flanagan, Principal at Spherical Cow Consulting and Executive Director at IDPro; Cheryl Hung, Sr. Director of Infrastructure Ecosystems at Arm; Topher Marie, Founder at Strata & JumpCloud; and Hirsch Singhal, Staff Product Manager at GitHub. Register for AuthCon 2025 today to secure your spot, and don’t miss the opportunity to shape the conversation by submitting a proposal for our Call for Presentations (CFP). Join leading industry experts, developers, and engineers as we explore the future of CIAM and authentication.About FusionAuthFusionAuth is a developer-first, customizable Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform that makes outsourcing authentication feel like a first-class experience. Trusted by over 450 global organizations, FusionAuth provides customers of any size with a single-tenant VIP suite, the option to download and run anywhere, world-class support, and no hidden costs regardless of scale.

