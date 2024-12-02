Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Don Turner

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement on the passing of Don Turner of Milton:

“Don was the embodiment of public service, from his decades of dedication to the Milton Volunteer Fire Department, to his time as a leader in the State House, as town manager in his beloved Milton, and the countless other roles he held over the years.

“I had the honor of serving in Montpelier with Don for well over a decade. Don was the Minority Leader in the House when I became Governor and we worked together on shared priorities. He was respected and liked by most everyone he met and worked with. Whether you agreed with him or not, he treated all with dignity, respect and kindness.

“Few have had such a profound impact on their hometowns as Don has in Milton. He touched and improved so many lives, and as a result his legacy will live on.

“I share my deepest condolences with his family, friends and community during this difficult time. In honor of his memory, I am ordering the United States and Vermont flags to half-staff on Friday, December 6.”

