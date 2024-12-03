Introducing Animal & Livestock Enclosure Material Solutions for Safety and Simple Upkeep

HDPE is more durable, longer-lasting, and easier to clean or sanitize than wood due to its excellent resistance to chemicals, impact, and moisture. Specialized grades of HDPE feature various benefits for many animal enclosure applications.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials now offers a comprehensive range of materials for building safe, secure, and easily maintained animal and livestock enclosures. From small kennels to large agricultural and veterinary facilities, Interstate Advanced Materials' newest material solutions help create clean, well-maintained environments that keep animals safe and protected. High Density Polyethylene , or HDPE, is a popular choice for constructing animal kennels, calving or calf pens, and dog daycare facilities due to its excellent impact, chemical, and moisture resistance. These properties make walls, floors, and partitions made from HDPE more durable, longer-lasting, and easier to clean or sanitize compared to wood. HDPE's non-slip surface prevents sliding during transport when used for animal trailers. Its smoother edges also minimize the risk of injury, making it a safer alternative to metal for trailer design.Expanded PVC is another moisture-resistant solution for reptile enclosures. Its strong insulation properties make it ideal for reptile enclosures and terrariums where stable temperatures and environmental conditions are needed. Expanded PVC is highly resistant to scratches and everyday wear, making it a durable choice for reptiles with sharp claws, fangs, or stingers. Like HDPE, expanded PVC is non-porous and resists mold and bacteria growth.HDPE and expanded PVC also offer superior durability to plywood for agility courses. Their impact and moisture resistance make them perfect for ladders, tilt decks, stop/bounce pads, and other agility training structures, where they provide long-lasting outdoor performance.In veterinary facilities, HDPE, expanded PVC, polycarbonate, ABS, and acrylic play crucial roles in maintaining hygienic and safe environments for animals and workers in veterinary facilities. HDPE and expanded PVC's chemical resistance allow for frequent cleaning without the risk of degradation, making them ideal for shelving, cabinetry, and workstations. ABS is chosen for equipment casing and fixtures due to its toughness and chemical resistance, while acrylic and polycarbonate deliver the high optical clarity and enhanced impact resistance needed to surpass glass for barriers, observation windows, and protective shields.For agricultural and livestock facilities, solutions like Ag-Tufcorrugated PVC panels and DuracladPVC panels provide durable, moisture-resistant, and low-maintenance surfaces. Their resistance to rust, bacteria, mold, and animal gasses makes them ideal for barns, poultry houses, and processing facilities. Solutions such as PalcladPro HYG panels even feature active antimicrobial protection to inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi, and mold. This reduces the risk of animals contracting diseases without exposing them to toxic chemicals.Interstate Advanced Materials offers a wide selection of materials for animal enclosures and related applications. Animal care professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on animal enclosure materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about how these materials enhance safety, sanitation, and security for animal enclosures, call a material expert at (800) 742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

