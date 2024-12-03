Modigent Leaders Join Industry Experts for Live Panel on  Navigating M&A in the HVAC Industry

Modigent, ACHR Panelists

Modigent and ACHR News Announce Expert Panelists for Live Broadcast on Strategic Sales and Legacy Preservation

This panel represents a diverse range of expertise, offering attendees a well-rounded look at the M&A process. ” — Gustavo Subiela, Executive VP of Corporate Development, Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, in partnership with ACHR News, is excited to announce the expert panelists selected for the upcoming live webinar on December 10, 2024. Titled ”Exploring Your Options: How Strategic Acquisition Can Secure Your HVAC Business’s Future,” this exclusive event will bring together Modigent executives and industry leaders to discuss mergers and acquisitions (M&A) while addressing critical strategies for legacy preservation and long-term success.Broadcasting live from the Center for Positive Media in Phoenix, this dynamic panel discussion will be moderated by Joanna Turpin, Senior Editor at ACHR News. Attendees will benefit from the collective expertise of the panelists as they discuss real-world insights and actionable strategies to navigate M&A in the HVAC industry.Meet the Panelists● Dan Bueschel, Chief Executive Officer, Modigent -- Bueschel will share Modigent’s vision for balancing growth with legacy preservation, focusing on how Modigent ensures its acquisitions support both business owners and their teams.● Scott Meeker, Chief Operating Officer, Modigent -- Meeker will provide insights into operational strategies that help businesses integrate seamlessly into the Modigent network while maintaining service excellence and employee satisfaction.● Gustavo Subiela, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Modigent -- Subiela will address the nuances of the acquisition process, including due diligence and strategic alignment, offering practical advice to business owners considering their options.● Terrell Barden, Founder and President, Tebarco -- Barden will share his firsthand experience transitioning his business into the Modigent family, offering valuable lessons for owners exploring M&A opportunities.● Sheri Pawlik, Partner, B2B CFO -- Pawlik will bring an independent financial perspective, discussing best practices for preparing a business for sale and ensuring a smooth financial transition.This live, in-studio broadcast will allow attendees to engage directly with panelists and witness an unfiltered discussion on M&A in real-time. The panelists will dive into topics that include:● How to evaluate the right time to sell your business.● Key steps in the due diligence process and what buyers seek.● Strategies for selecting the right partner to align with your company’s vision and values.● Insights on preserving your business’s legacy while achieving growth.“This panel represents a diverse range of expertise, offering attendees a well-rounded look at the M&A process,” said Gustavo Subiela, Executive VP of Corporate Development at Modigent. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with ACHR News and provide a forum where business owners can gain valuable insights into their future.”Event Details● Date: December 10, 2024● Time: 12–1 PM AZ Time● Location: Center for Positive Media, Phoenix, AZ, streamed live through ACHR News Webinar Portal● Moderator: Joanna Turpin, Senior Editor, ACHR NewsThis live webinar is free to attend, but spots are limited. Register today at ACHR News Webinar Registration . To learn more, visit Modigent's Acquisitions Program at https://modigent.com/acquisitions About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at www.modigent.com About ACHR NewsACHR News is the go-to resource for HVAC professionals, providing industry news, insights, and educational events. Their webinars bring thought leaders and actionable advice directly to contractors and business owners nationwide.###

