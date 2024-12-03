New Release: 'Space Trip' by Vincent Chin Delivers a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure Full of Suspense and Danger

DOVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Trip by Vincent Chin is a high-stakes science fiction thriller that follows a doctor who has rescued a mysterious woman from a dangerous facility known as The Nine. This woman, however, is not just any patient—she is one of a group of werewolves who have lost their planet. As he works to protect her, his efforts are threatened when a routine pest control inspection leads to a discovery that puts both of them in immediate danger. What follows is a tense and urgent series of events as Dr. Crayben tries to keep the woman hidden from those who seek to take her back.The situation escalates when the pest control workers, unknowingly drawn to the woman’s hidden location, find her sanctuary. Dr. Crayben acts quickly, confronting the workers and engaging in a struggle that ends with the intruder’s unconscious. However, he knows this is only a temporary solution, and he must act fast to move the woman to a safer place. With his portable medical device in hand, he hurries to protect her while the risk of discovery grows.A young resident, concerned by the noise upstairs, offers help when Dr. Crayben arrives at his door. Together, they manage to move the woman into the safety of his apartment, but with The Nine still searching for her, the danger is far from over.Space Trip is a thrilling tale of survival, loyalty, and the fight to reclaim what was lost. With action, suspense, and deep mystery, the novel explores the bond between the werewolves and their allies as they embark on a perilous mission to restore their home planet.About the AuthorVincent Chin grew up surrounded by stories, with his first introduction to comics coming from his father’s collection of The Incredible Hulk and other Marvel titles. Moving from Texas to New York City two decades ago, he experienced the vibrant world of New York Comic Con, which further fueled his imagination. Over the years, Vincent’s interests expanded to include the cinematic thrills of werewolf tales, particularly inspired by the Underworld series.Before pursuing his passion for storytelling, Vincent worked as a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and briefly considered a career in law enforcement. However, during a time of social unrest, he transitioned into a career as a handyman, honing his skills through online tutorials and working to serve residential communities.Despite his practical work, Vincent’s true passion lies in creating stories. Writing offers him an escape and a means to explore periods and worlds beyond his own. Fascinated by genres such as medieval fantasy and Westerns, he combines his personal interests with universal themes to craft engaging narratives. Space Trip marks Vincent’s debut as a published author, where he blends science fiction, mystery, and action to create a universe of intrigue and adventure.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/SPACE-TRIP-FUTURISTIC-FIRST-ISSUE/dp/B0DNNQXXCH/ref=sr_1_1

