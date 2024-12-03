Space Force Association Announces Antaris™ as Corporate Partner for Upcoming Spacepower Conference

Antaris powers Full Mission Virtualization™.

Antaris will demonstrate its Full Mission Virtualization™ platform, enabling Guardians to design and fly satellite missions at the conference.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the participation of Antaris ™ at its second annual SFA Spacepower Conference on December 10-12, 2024, in Orlando, FL. The company, which is participating as an exhibiting sponsor, will conduct live demonstrations of its Full Mission Virtualization™ platform, enabling Guardians to design and fly space missions in the TrueTwin™ virtual environment in less than five (5) minutes.Antaris dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of satellites by abstracting and integrating space vehicle components into its next generation TrueTwin™ simulation environment. Because this abstraction process incorporates all the satellite subsystems and their associated software, a TrueTwin™ virtual satellite can replicate the same behaviors and functions as a physical satellite that has yet to be built. As a result, Guardians and defense contractors can design, test, and fly fully virtualized space missions. Additionally, TrueTwin™ integrates existing space assets and ground stations to enable Guardians and contractors to run advanced simulations involving on-orbit vehicles."Having Antaris participate at Spacepower is an incredible addition to this year's event," said Bill Woolf, CEO of the Space Force Association. "Antaris’ ability to support both new mission design and the automation of existing systems provides the Space Force with unique capabilities to maintain space dominance. We’re thrilled to have them here and are grateful for their commitment to advancing our mission.""At Antaris, our mission is to provide the US Space Force with tools that accelerate time-to-orbit and enable fast, confident decision-making on critical operational questions,” said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “We’re excited for Guardians and defense contractors to experience the TrueTwin™ simulation environment first-hand, and are honored to contribute to this important event.”For information on the Spacepower Conference, or to register, visit https://ussfa.org/spacepower-2024/ About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.About Antaris™The Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of satellites and constellations through full mission virtualization. Enabling rapid decision making for governments, commercial operators, and combatant commanders. Governments and commercial operators choose Antaris because they gain the ability to answer design and operational questions confidently and quickly, resulting in faster time-to-orbit, operational space dominance, and lower lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™.

