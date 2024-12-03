Louis L. Reed Releases New Book for Children of Incarcerated Parents

Louis L. Reed, Author & Activist

Deuce’s First Step targets 1 M children of incarcerated parents, helping them navigate their journey with love, support, and resilience.

I was a child of incarcerated parents and I was an incarcerated father. I want these kids to know they are seen, supported, and not alone in their journey” — Louis L. Reed

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deuce’s First Step: Rebuilding One Piece at a Time, a new children’s book by Louis L. Reed , is set to inspire and support millions of children affected by parental incarceration.Available for pre-order starting December 2, 2024, and officially released on January 7, 2024, the book shares a message of hope, resilience, and love. Reed, a passionate advocate for justice reform, is dedicated to getting this book into the hands of 1 million children of incarcerated parents, ensuring they know they are seen, supported, and never alone.Inspired by Reed’s own experiences growing up with an incarcerated father, Deuce’s First Step follows the story of Deuce, a young boy who struggles with his father’s absence. With the help of his best friend Scarlett, Deuce learns to rebuild his life one small step at a time, discovering that love and hope are the keys to overcoming adversity.“This book is for the 6 million children living this reality every day,” said Reed. “I want these children to know that even in the face of adversity, they have the strength to heal, grow, and thrive. They are not defined by their circumstances.”In addition to the book, Reed, who is featured in the criminal justice reform documentary When Does Freedom Begin and Amazon 's First Step, is producing an animated YouTube series that will bring Deuce’s story to life, expanding its reach to children.Over 6 million children in the U.S. have an incarcerated parent, facing emotional, social, and financial challenges that impact their long-term well-being. Deuce’s First Step offers a supportive resource, helping these children feel empowered, seen, and heard.Pre-orders for Deuce’s First Step are now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble , and other major retailers

