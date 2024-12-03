CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media Announce the Opening of Nominations for the 2025 SC Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) and SC Media announce the opening of nominations for the 2025 SC Awards, the cybersecurity industry’s most esteemed recognition program. As the SC Awards enter their 28th year, the program continues to honor the solutions, organizations, and individuals that exemplify excellence in advancing information security.The SC Awards have long served as a benchmark of achievement within the cybersecurity sector, acknowledging the innovations and leadership that address today’s complex threat landscape and reflecting the industry’s ongoing evolution and its critical contributions to protecting global digital ecosystems.This year’s program introduces several key changes. First, the 2025 SC Awards program timeline has been moved earlier in the year to again coincide with the annual RSA Conference. Second, winners will be announced at the start of the RSA Conference week and celebrated in San Francisco during the week’s events. Finally, this year both SC Awards finalists and winners will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive interviews as part of CyberRisk TV’s presence and coverage of RSAC.“The SC Awards celebrate the exceptional. Each year the program serves to check the pulse of the industry, organizations, and individuals who made a difference and are shaping the future of cybersecurity,” said Tom Spring, Sr. Editorial Director, SC Media. “As cyber threats evolve and grow more sophisticated, the SC Awards continue to spotlight the importance of innovation, collaboration, and leadership in the cybersecurity community.”This year’s program encompasses 33 specialty categories, each evaluated by a panel of expert judges, including seasoned cybersecurity professionals, CISOs, and industry leaders from across CyberRisk Alliance’s community. The judging process ensures that winners represent the highest standards of achievement and impact.The nomination period runs from December 3, 2024, through February 5, 2025. Finalists will be announced on April 8, 2025.For more information about the SC Awards, including nomination details and submission guidelines, visit www.scworld.com/sc-awards-2025-about About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

