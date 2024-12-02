Recovery Center Updates for Georgia

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening an additional Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Berrien County and closing a Center in Bryan County.

Berrien County mobile recovery center’s hours and location are:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, through Wednesday, Dec. 4

Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library

315 W. Marion Ave., Nashville, GA 31639

The Bryan County Center will be closing permanently at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4

Jacob Grant Teen Center

185 Ball Park Road

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

