HIP Video Promo Presents: LightlongLife premieres brand new music video "Just Like Me" on Music-News.com

Alex Tsaga, the brainchild behind LightlongLife is back with an all-new feel-good single "Just Like Me"

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightlongLife, the musical expression of Alex Tsaga, delivers a powerful blend of rock energy, pop catchiness, and atmospheric soundscapes with thought-provoking lyrics focused on personal growth and transformation. Alex Tsaga was introduced to music when he began playing classical guitar at the age of 7, but instead found himself gravitating toward punk rock music. His early influences including The Offspring, Blink-182, and Sum 41 inspired the conception of his first original songs. Today, he credits his background in psychology as the catalyst for his self-exploration and thus, the voice of LightLongLife that we know today. His quest-inspired wisdom shines through to his music with a sound comparable to indie pop/rock bands like The 1975 or The Band Camino but is largely centered on spreading the messages of love, light, and self-empowerment. This mogul in the making is now a ray of sunshine in a world drowning in the noise of social media perfection, but he didn’t start that way.

This project is the culmination of Alex's extensive retreats, self-exploration, and personal challenges. LightlongLife was conceived in 2014, during a transformative retreat deep in the Amazon rainforest. Over the following decade, Alex traveled extensively, honing his musical skills while combating mental and physical health problems. His steadfast determination has led to the creation of LightlongLife, reflecting his profound transformation, challenges and insights. His music shares the lessons drawn from these life-changing experiences, aiming to guide listeners toward transforming their lives, empowering them to break free from societal conditioning and discovering their true paths. Through his music, lyrics, and visuals, Alex inspires listeners to overcome personal limitations and fears, helping them discover their authentic selves, embrace their full potential and find harmony within.LightlongLife isn't just music, it's a form of communication, inviting listeners on a journey through life's ups and downs. It offers a deep, narrative exploration of the world's hidden beauties and the unavoidable dark periods everyone faces, helping to discover your true self beyond this.

LightLongLife’s most recent single, “Just Like Me”, is the kind of upbeat, feel-good tune one would hear at the end of an early 2000s but with a modern production rom-com or a self-empowering coming-of-age flick. Lush, ambient synths lay the foundation for yet another dreamy and uplifting track from this artist while bright guitars, choirs, and shakers keep the listener’s head bobbing to the groove. At its core, “Just Like Me” is a self-love and acceptance anthem that rejects conforming to the status quo and celebrates every individual’s unique quirks and authenticity. By setting the example of accepting himself in his validating lyrics, LightLongLife encourages listeners to break free from the shackles of unattainable perfection and love themselves for who they are, their flaws, and all.

Brilliantly directed by Klim Rudakov, the “Just Like Me” video follows LightLongLife and a cast of characters as they obsess over their perceived flaws. In the beginning, they all desperately try to cover them out of fear of rejection, criticism, and unworthiness of love which reflect the artist’s struggle to find himself for many years. Each character finds their features too unfavorable to be seen and they find themselves burnt out from trying to contort themselves to fit the standard of beauty. Mirroring LightLongLife’s real-life turning point, by the end of the video each character has transformed their fear into pride and celebrate in a dance montage as they live their best lives free of self-judgement. The characters in the video each represent the flaws we see in ourselves and serve as a captivating visual reminder to the audience that no one is perfect, but we are all worthy and beautiful in our own ways. “Just Like Me” is a must-see video for anyone who needs a pick-me-up or simply wants to have fun singing into their hairbrush in the mirror on a Friday night.

