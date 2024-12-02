Rhode Island State House to Open for Saturday Tours on December 7

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, in partnership with the State House Restoration Committee, today announced that the Rhode Island State House will be open to the public on Saturday, December 7.

As announced by the office of Governor Dan McKee last week, the Independent Man will soon return to the top of the State House. Rhode Islanders are invited to visit the Independent Man while he is still in the State House lobby this week.

On Saturday, December 7, the State House will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours will be offered every 30 minutes and will depart from the Rhode Island State Library.

Weekday tours are also available to the public each day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Learn more about the State House tour program here.