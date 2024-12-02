Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Certificate of Need for Western North Carolina

Monday, December 2, 2024

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today shared the following statement after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) granted a Certificate of Need application for additional beds in Weaverville to AdventHealth. Attorney General Stein had previously written to NCDHHS asking it to reject Mission Hospital’s application.

“This decision is going to increase competition in health care in western North Carolina, which will in turn decrease costs and improve quality for patients,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I called on NCDHHS to reject Mission’s application for more beds so that another health care provider could grow its presence in western North Carolina. I’m hopeful that this will help people get higher-quality, more affordable care when they need it.”

Attorney General Stein has previously also successfully asked for NCDHHS to deny a Certificate of Need application from Mission for 67 additional acute care beds and instead award the Certificate of Need to a provider who could inject competition into the region’s health care market in 2022.

