Minneapolis Plastic Surgeon Details Accelerated Healing Process After Quick Recovery® Breast Augmentation

Dr. Joe Gryskiewicz performs Quick Recovery® Breast Augmentation, which can greatly reduce the downtime necessary after breast implant surgery.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast augmentation is one of the top cosmetic procedures performed in the United States, leading to significant advancements in techniques, technology, and the types of implants available. These innovations work to improve the outcomes possible with breast implants while minimizing patient discomfort during the recovery period — a major factor of consideration for women interested in breast augmentation. With the specialized Quick RecoveryBreast Augmentation procedure, patients can now achieve the custom results they desire with less recovery time than traditional approaches to breast augmentation. Dr. Joe Gryskiewicz, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Minneapolis , explains what to expect with Quick RecoveryBreast Augmentation and how the technique can accelerate the healing process for patients who are good candidates.In the past, most breast augmentation patients would require at least two weeks of downtime before resuming their daily routine, which often inhibited women from achieving their aesthetic goals due to an inability to commit to such an extensive recovery period. Quick RecoveryBreast Augmentation, a technique published in peer-reviewed academic publications like The Aesthetic Surgery Journal, is designed to minimize trauma to surrounding tissue during the placement of breast implants, which can result in an expedited recovery period. Known as the “no touch” technique, Quick RecoveryBreast Augmentation avoids contact with the ribs during surgery. By minimizing tissue damage as much as possible, patients often experience less discomfort and downtime after their procedure.In clinical trials, 95 percent of women who received Quick RecoveryBreast Augmentation were able to return to normal daily activities after 24 hours, although this timeframe varies from patient to patient. However, key to a successful outcome after any cosmetic procedure is the ability to choose an aesthetic plastic surgeon who is highly trained in breast augmentation and well-versed in the latest surgical techniques. According to Dr. Gryskiewicz, this experience is vital to identifying the best approach for each patient’s unique needs and goals. Dr. Gryskiewicz has performed more breast augmentations than anyone in the Midwest, totaling to more than 8,000 Quick RecoveryBreast Augmentation procedures.About Joe Gryskiewicz, MD, FACSDr. Joe Gryskiewicz is a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic procedures for the face, breasts, and body, including breast augmentation, a tummy tuck , and liposuction, among other options. As a past president of The Rhinoplasty Society and an official spokesperson for The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Dr. Gryskiewicz is an accomplished author, international speaker, and lecturer. His research on breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and other aesthetic procedures is featured in many peer-reviewed academic journals, such as Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Dr. Gryskiewicz has also been named a “Top Doctor” by Minnesota Monthly magazine for several years in a row. Dr. Joe Gryskiewicz is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.tcplasticsurgery.com/breast-augmentation/minneapolis-plastic-surgeon-details-accelerated-healing-process-after-quick-recovery-breast-augmentation/ ###Gryskiewicz Twin Cities Cosmetic Surgery303 E Nicollet Boulevard Suite 330Burnsville, MN 55337(952) 435-01777373 France Avenue South Suite 408Minneapolis, MN 55435(952) 842-1000Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.