KYAN Technologies’ cancer response prediction platform shows high accuracy for leukemia in clinical study publication

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYAN Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“KYAN”) announces the publication of study results in Cancer Medicine, with the publication title: “A Combinatorial Functional Precision Medicine Platform for Rapid Therapeutic Response Prediction in AML.”This study evaluated the clinical applicability of KYAN’s Optim.AI™ platform (also known as “QPOP”) in predicting response to combination therapies for a cohort of 51 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. Response prediction was compared to clinical treatment outcomes resulting in concordant results of 83.3% sensitivity, 90.9% specificity and an overall 86.2% accuracy. Although other ex vivo drug sensitivity platforms have demonstrated concordance in predicting response to a single drug or one combination treatment at a time, Optim.AI™ is the first platform that has been shown to accurately predict response to all potential treatments in a panel of 12 drugs.“The power of Optim.AI™ is that it can predict responses for hundreds of treatments in one go. This is extremely important in informing patients and their doctors when there are so many choices and so few chances to get it right,” said Hugo Saavedra, Chief Executive Officer of KYAN.KYAN’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Edward Chow, added, “In addition, the study data includes the prediction of FLT3 inhibitor sensitivity and resistance without prior genomics. This highlights Optim.AI™’s potential to improve biomarker-based treatment through early identification of drug resistance or confirmation of drug sensitivity.”About KYANKYAN is a biotech company committed to bridging the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. The company’s flagship platform, Optim.AI™, combines small data AI-driven analytics with innovative biological experimentation to provide clinicians with personalized cancer treatment insights. Optim.AI™ is clinically validated and currently available as a laboratory developed test (LDT) to clinicians and patients in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Multiple studies have demonstrated our platform’s accuracy and effectiveness across a variety of cancers. Visit our website www.kyantechnologies.com to explore our publications, presentations, and to learn more about Optim.AI™.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.