RadSite Recognizes Radvant’s Cone Beam CT Technologist Training Course

New Course also has been approved for ASRT continuing education credits

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced that it is recognizing Radvant ’s online Cone Beam CT training course as a pathway to meet technologist training requirements. The initial course, including the orthopedics module, has been approved by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) for 15.5 Continuing Education (CE) credits. Any RadSite accredited imaging suppliers and applicants will qualify for a course discount."Our aim with this course is to offer a centralized and detailed educational platform for healthcare professionals engaged in Cone Beam CT imaging," said Satinder Rekhi, M.D., founder of Radvant. "By providing this specialized training, we are empowering technologists to enhance their skills and deliver exceptional care to patients."“RadSite offers the only stand-alone medical Cone Beam CT accreditation program in the United States, which has been approved by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pursuant to the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008,” notes Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite president and chief executive officer. “With thousands of Cone Beam CT imaging systems in use today, customized Cone Beam CT courses for technologists are imperative to promote quality-based imaging.”The new Radvant CBCT course is structured with self-paced modules featuring instructional videos and a final exam. Currently, participants are offered the core and orthopedic modules. New modules will be added in the future. Each module covers essential topics, including regulations, imaging hardware, techniques, radiobiology, safety, anatomy, and quality assurance. The curriculum is meticulously crafted to ensure a thorough understanding and mastery of CBCT imaging principles.“One of the key highlights of the course is its alignment with RadSite Standards, ensuring compliance with industry best practices and regulations,” adds Dr. Rekhi. “Upon successful completion of the course and passing the final post-test, participants will receive a certificate of completion, validating their expertise in CBCT imaging for the Core and/or Orthopedic modules.” For more information and registration details, visit www.Radvant.com RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging. To learn more about RadSite’s Cone Beam CT Accreditation Program, click here . To listen to several webinars on Cone Beam CT imaging trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page and navigate to the CBCT Imaging Playlist. To learn more about RadSite generally, visit www.radsitequality.com ###About Radvant ( https://radvant.teachable.com/ Radvant is a provider of innovative educational solutions for healthcare professionals. With a commitment to excellence and continuous learning, we strive to empower individuals to deliver superior patient care. For more information and registration details, visit https://radvant.teachable.com/ About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

